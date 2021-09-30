Report Card: Cowboys pass first NFC East test but not all units shine

The Dallas Cowboys seemingly had all the answers during their latest Monday Night matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, who were left decimated in more ways than one. It was a wonderful way for Dallas to open their home slate of games for the 2021 season, establishing early divisional dominance and forcing Eagles coach Nick Sirianni to re-think his wardrobe decisions.

No one on the Cowboys side is hiding their report card after this one, with multiple players and units shining during their 41-21 Philly beatdown. Some aspects of the team still have issues, but it’s hard to feel too bad about where the team currently stands through three games, and with many key players ideally returning from injury in the coming weeks.

Here’s how the Cowboys graded out in Week 3, along with the playtime percentage breakdown.

QB Dak Prescott: B+

It was an emotional return to AT&T Stadium for Prescott, who delivered a commanding performance while still working his way back to peak form. He finished with a 143.3 passer rating, completing 21 of 26 passing attempts for 238 yards and three touchdowns. Perhaps most encouraging however was that for the second week in a row, Prescott did not have to carry the load while Dallas earned the victory.

He did fumble twice, losing one, and seemed indecisive at times, taking four sacks. His best throw of the night didn’t count, launching a rocket while on the run from his own end zone, putting it right on WR Cedrick Wilson over 40 yards downfield. Wilson got only one foot in-bounds, but it was still a great, encouraging throw from Prescott.

Prescott played 96% of the team’s offensive snaps, coming out for one Cooper Rush series before returning to close out the win in victory formation.

Running Backs: A

Ezekiel Elliott – 54 snaps (70%)

Tony Pollard – 29 snaps (38%)

One week after Pollard made everyone re-think the RB dynamic in Dallas, it was back to feeding time for Elliott. Earning 20 touches to Pollard’s 12, Elliott scored twice while rushing for 95 yards and catching all three of his targets for another 21 yards. Both runners had a lot of success running behind RG Zack Martin, and also new fullback Connor McGovern.

Which Cowboys RB has the most success will fluctuate from week-to-week, but Elliott pounded out a vintage, dominating performance in this one.

Wide recivers: B

CeeDee Lamb – 66 snaps (86%)

Amari Cooper – 66 snaps (86%)

Cedrick Wilson – 29 snaps (38%)

Noah Brown – 23 snaps (30%)

Simi Fehoko – 4 snaps (5%)

It won’t be often when Dallas scores 41 points without Cooper and Lamb scoring a single touchdown between them. Elliott and Dalton Schultz did most of the scoring for Dallas, with Wilson being the lone WR to snag a TD in the back of the end zone.

Lamb led all receivers with 66 yards on just three catches, 44 coming on a near-score during the Cowboys’ first drive. A banged up Cooper recorded 26 receiving yards on three catches, hopefully saving some fireworks for Sunday against Carolina when his ribs are in better condition.

Tight Ends: A

Dalton Schultz – 53 snaps (69%)

Blake Jarwin – 43 snaps (56%)

Jeremy Sprinkle – 9 snaps (12%)

Have a game, Dalton. The fourth-year TE recorded the first multi-score game of his career, coming down with six of seven targets for 80 yards and two touchdowns. Schultz continues to build on his breakout campaign last year, looking more and more like a quality TE1 in this league.

Jarwin finished with two catches for 14 yards.

Offensive Line: B-

Terence Steele, Tyler Biadasz, Connor Williams – 77 snaps (100%)

Tyron Smith, Zack Martin – 74 snaps (96%)

Connor McGovern – 8 snaps (10%)

Brandon Knight – 3 snaps (4%)

The interior of the Dallas defensive line struggled, as Javon Hargrave and Fletcher Cox wreaked havoc for the majority of the game, most notably during Prescott’s fumble in his own end zone. Connor Williams and Tyler Biadasz have drawn some tough assignments early in the season, but they seem like the weak links along the Cowboys OL. Williams was flagged for three offensive holding calls, two occurring during the same second quarter drive.

Collectively, the line did well opening running lanes, as Dallas generated 160 net rushing yards, earning just under four yards per attempt.

Defensive Line: A

Randy Gregory – 38 snaps (66%)

Micah Parsons – 37 snaps (64%)

Osa Odighizuwa – 33 snaps (57%)

Chauncey Golston – 30 snaps (52%)

Justin Hamilton – 25 snaps (43%)

Brent Urban – 23 snaps (40%)

Tarell Basham – 22 snaps (38%)

Quinton Bohanna – 21 snaps (36%)

Azur Kamara – 7 snaps (12%)

Many wondered how the Cowboys defensive line would fare without DeMarcus Lawrence, but against Philadelphia, the group delivered their best performance of the young season. Rookies Osa Odighizuwa (1.5 sacks) and Micah Parsons (0.5 sacks) gave plenty of hope for the future, constantly breaking through and generating pressure on Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.

Gregory also had a huge impact despite failing to register a sack, drawing holding penalties and chasing Hurts all over the field. When key players like Lawrence and Neville Gallimore return into the rotation, this defensive front could really be a difference maker as the season goes on.

Linebackers: B

Jaylon Smith – 50 snaps (86%)

Leighton Vander Esch – 44 snaps (76%)

Luke Giffoard – 4 snaps (7%)

Jabrill Cox – 4 snaps (7%)

It was a relatively quiet day for the linebacking group that was minus Keanu Neal. Smith and Vander Esch each had four total tackles, while the Eagles puzzlingly chose to run the ball just three times (vs. 39 Hurts passing attempts) the entire game. With Parsons providing a much-needed spark as an edge rusher, Smith and Vander Esch figure to hold down the main LB duties for the foreseeable future. How that holds up remains to be seen, but for this week at least, they stayed relatively unnoticeable given the lack of running plays to stop and coverage opportunities.

Defensive Backs: B+

Jayron Kearse – 54 snaps (93%)

Anthony Brown – 54 snaps (93%)

Trevon Diggs – 54 snaps (93%)

Damontae Kazee – 52 snaps (90%)

Jourdan Lewis – 46 snaps (79%)

Malik Hooker – 19 snaps (33%)

Maurice Canaday – 13 snaps (22%)

Nashon Wright – 4 snaps (7%)

Israel Mukuamu – 4 snaps (7%)

If not for Diggs’ continuing his red-hot start to the season, this unit’s grade would be much lower. Despite the Eagles offense never really getting much going consistently, they were still able to reel off chunk plays and have some success throwing the ball. If not for some timely turnovers, it could’ve been a very different game.

Despite recording his first interception of the season, Brown was still picked on and seemed like a liability on the outside. Lewis also dropped a deflection that he could’ve walked in for a touchdown early in the game. Again, if not for Diggs, this unit as whole would be a huge red flag for the team going forward.

Also notable was that three newcomers, Kearse, Kazee and Hooker, each recorded pass deflections during the contest.

Special Teams: C+

Luke Gifford – 23 snaps (77%)

Jabrill Cox – 21 snaps (70%)

CJ Goodwin – 16 snaps (53%)

Bryan Anger booted a 57-yard punt, but Greg Zuerlien missed his second extra point attempt of the season. Dallas also returned two punts for 13 total yards. Without much to complain about this game, this unit gets the worst grade. It at least wasn’t the most controversial showing from John Fassel’s unit this early in the year.

Coaching: B

Kellen Moore continued his ascension among the game’s best offensive minds, again pushing all the right buttons and developing a strong game plan to attack the Eagles defense. Dallas was able to flex their ground game, finding success running against light boxes and taking what the Eagles secondary gave them.

Mike McCarthy didn’t have to push too many buttons or make any rash, aggressive decisions while coasting to a victory, but still managed to light up the ManningCast with his refusal to call timeout near the end of the first half.