Tommy Kirk, 'Old Yeller' and 'The Shaggy Dog' Actor, Dead at 79
Tommy Kirk, star of Disney's Old Yeller and The Shaggy Dog has died. Kirk was found dead in his Las Vegas home Tuesday, according to multiple reports. He was 79. Kirk’s longtime friend Paul Petersen II posted the news on Facebook, writing, "My friend of many decades, Tommy Kirk, was found dead last night. You will surely recall his string of Disney movies; Shaggy Dog. 'Ol' Yeller,' etc.Tommy was intensely private. He lived alone in Las Vegas, close to his friend…and 'Ol' Yeller' co-star, Bev Washburn…and it was she who called me this morning."www.etonline.com
