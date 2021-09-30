CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tommy Kirk, 'Old Yeller' and 'The Shaggy Dog' Actor, Dead at 79

By Mona Khalifeh‍
ETOnline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTommy Kirk, star of Disney's Old Yeller and The Shaggy Dog has died. Kirk was found dead in his Las Vegas home Tuesday, according to multiple reports. He was 79. Kirk’s longtime friend Paul Petersen II posted the news on Facebook, writing, "My friend of many decades, Tommy Kirk, was found dead last night. You will surely recall his string of Disney movies; Shaggy Dog. 'Ol' Yeller,' etc.Tommy was intensely private. He lived alone in Las Vegas, close to his friend…and 'Ol' Yeller' co-star, Bev Washburn…and it was she who called me this morning."

www.etonline.com

Variety

Tommy Kirk, ‘Old Yeller’ and ‘Swiss Family Robinson’ Star, Dies at 79

Tommy Kirk, the actor known for playing Travis Coates in “Old Yeller” and several other Disney films, was found dead in his Las Vegas home Tuesday. He was 79. Kirk’s longtime friend Paul Petersen II posted the news on Facebook, writing, “Please know that Tommy Kirk loved you, his fans.” Kirk was born in Louisville, Ky. in 1941 and grew up in Los Angeles County. He began acting as a teenager, and appeared in a play at the Pasadena Playhouse, where he was discovered by an agent who helped him to make his screen debut in “The Last of the Old Time...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Celebrities and Fans Pay Tribute to Actor Tommy Kirk Following His Death

The movie world suffered a massive heartbreak on Wednesday, when it was announced that actor Tommy Kirk has passed away at the age of 79. While the cause of death is currently unknown, a Facebook post from actor Paul Petersen revealed that Kirk was found dead on Tuesday, September 28th. Kirk charmed a generation of fans from his work in Disney films such as Old Yeller, The Shaggy Dog, and Swiss Family Robinson, as well as The Mickey Mouse Club's Hardy Boys serials. After being outed as gay and fired from his long-term contract with Disney, Kirk continued to make a string of films in the 1960s and 1970s, some of which have become cult classics.
CELEBRITIES
