Aerospace & Defense

The Airbus A321XLR Will Be Key For American Airlines’ International Network

By Jay Singh
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Airlines is looking forward to a post-crisis world where international flying comes back strong. Already thinking to 2022, it appears that pent-up demand could lead to a great summer next year. But, long-term, American Airlines wants to fly a more stable international route network that operates to more destinations year-round rather than a highly seasonal network. This is where the Airbus A321XLR will be key. Vasu Raja, American’s Chief Revenue Officer, discussed this in an exclusive webinar interview with Simple Flying.

