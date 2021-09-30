Oclean unveils its latest cordless water-flosser with a sleek design and 4 interchangeable nozzles for the best oral hygiene
Encased in a sophisticated, minimalist design that won the Red Dot Product Design award this year, the Oclean W10 cordless water flosser lets you clean your teeth and gums quickly and effectively, no matter where you are. It sports a cordless design with a 200ml water tank, a maglev motor that shoots the water in gentle pulses, a 30-day battery, and four interchangeable nozzles that let you reach every corner of your mouth – even if you’re wearing braces.www.yankodesign.com
