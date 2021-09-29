Wiley Park Renovations Slide Forward

The Baker-Polito Administration last week awarded $10,090,749 in grant funding for park improvements, open space acquisitions, and land conservation projects in 37 Massachusetts communities and six conservation districts which included Fall River. The grants, funded by the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs’ capital budget and administered through several programs, including the Parkland Acquisitions and Renovations for Communities, Local Acquisitions for Natural Diversity, Conservation Partnership, and Conservation District Innovation Grant Programs, will help municipalities and land trusts in their efforts to protect land for future generations for outdoor recreation purposes. The announcement was made by Governor Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito at the City of Lowell’s South Common as part of the Administration’s celebration of Climate Week in Massachusetts.
Comments / 0