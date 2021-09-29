Wiley Park Renovations Slide Forward

DENVER (CBS4)– One hundred and two years ago, in 1919 when Denver’s Civic Center Park was opened, the idea of what a park was for was much different. (credit: Wenk Associates and Livable Cites Studio) “It was a space that was meant to be admired and occasionally used,” says Eric Lazzari the Executive Director of Civic Center Conservancy. Now in 2021, as the City of Denver and Civic Center Conservancy are planning an upgrade, they have had to find a way to blend the modern concept of a park with some of the park’s more classic aspects. “That’s an interesting puzzle and an interesting...

DENVER, CO ・ 13 DAYS AGO