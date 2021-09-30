Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 21:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-29 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coconino FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR COCONINO COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat, but increased flow may continue in the area overnight as the basin above the West Fork of Oak Creek drains into the area. Please continue to exercise caution in the area and heed any remaining road closures.
Effective: 2021-10-06 08:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-06 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Bibb; Jasper; Jones; Twiggs The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Bibb County in central Georgia Southeastern Jasper County in central Georgia Jones County in central Georgia Western Twiggs County in central Georgia * Until 300 PM EDT Wednesday. * At 855 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Macon, Gray, Clinton, Postell, Bradley, Wayside, Cross Keys, Griswoldville, Round Oak, Franklinton, Jarrell Plantation, Dry Branch, Hillsboro, Huber, Adgateville and Bullard. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Effective: 2021-10-04 12:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-06 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California WETTER AND SIGNIFICANTLY COOLER WEATHER ON THE WAY A weather pattern change will begin today with much cooler temperatures and periods of rain and snow showers. Here are the highlights: Temperatures (high confidence): Falling below normal today with high temperatures 10-15 degrees below normal Thursday-Saturday. Overnight lows this weekend will be near and below freezing for suburban and rural valleys with Saturday night into Sunday morning looking to be the coldest night. Potential continues to increase for an even colder air mass to drop into the region Monday-Tuesday next week. Widespread hard freezes are looking highly probable (80-90% chance) by the morning of Tuesday, October 12. It may be time to say our final goodbyes to what is left of our gardens. Rain and snow (first system-medium confidence): Confidence is increasing in the chances for rain and high elevation snow showers Thursday into Friday. The best chances for wetting rains will be along the eastern Sierra into western Nevada south of I-80. The highest liquid totals may end up near and east of US-95. Several inches of snow will be possible for higher elevations in the Sierra. A second, colder, system will drop into the region Monday-Tuesday with snow levels falling to all valley floors. There is still a wide range in the simulations where the best bet for precipitation will be, but be prepared for potential snow "down here" by Monday evening. Wind (medium-high confidence): While we could see periods with increased breezes through Friday, there are no signals for any strong wind events. Winds will be lighter over the upcoming weekend before increasing again Monday and turning northerly.
Effective: 2021-10-06 04:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-06 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hickman; Maury FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 430 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN HICKMAN AND WESTERN MAURY COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Effective: 2021-10-06 03:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-06 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Colbert FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN COLBERT, NORTHEASTERN LAUDERDALE AND WESTERN LAWRENCE COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Effective: 2021-10-05 21:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Walton THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL WALTON COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
Effective: 2021-10-06 04:16:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-07 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Denali WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Through the passes. * WHEN...Now through 6 AM AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2021-10-07 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-07 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Oregon FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures 25 to 30 degrees possible. * WHERE...Central Oregon. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Effective: 2021-10-06 05:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-06 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bayfield; Douglas DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Douglas and Bayfield Counties. In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis, Southern Cook and Southern Lake Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the Fond du Lac Band and the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Effective: 2021-10-06 07:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-06 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Dooly; Houston FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR EASTERN DOOLY AND SOUTHERN HOUSTON COUNTIES At 725 AM EDT, National Weather Service radar and automated rain gauges indicated up to 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Even as the rain tapers off, runoff can lead to additional flash flooding on larger creeks and streams. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Perry, Vienna, Warner Robins, Unadilla, Pinehurst, Elko, Grovania, Grove Park, Henderson, Hayneville, Clinchfield, Moss Oak, Sand Bed, Tippettville, Houston Lake and Kathleen. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Effective: 2021-10-06 00:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-06 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Montgomery The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Dickson County in middle Tennessee Southwestern Montgomery County in middle Tennessee * Until 600 AM CDT. * At 348 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Dickson, Charlotte, Vanleer and Slayden.
Effective: 2021-10-06 06:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-06 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Okaloosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 1130 AM CDT Wednesday. * At 519 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing very heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Niceville, Destin, Eglin AFB, Valparaiso, Lake Lorraine, Postil, Seminole and Eglin Village. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Effective: 2021-10-06 04:40:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-08 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT THURSDAY NIGHT WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches, with localized amounts up to 15 inches, are expected. * WHERE...North of Minto. * WHEN...Until midnight Thursday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Effective: 2021-10-06 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-06 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties; Fort Peck Reservation and Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR BREEZY CONDITIONS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 120 AND 122 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 120 and 122. * TIMING...this afternoon and evening. * WINDS...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that start will spread rapidly.
Effective: 2021-10-05 23:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-06 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dickinson; Iron; Marquette; Menominee PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Fog has developed this morning and is locally dense with visibilities one quarter mile or less at times. Motorists can expect visibility to vary considerably over short distances. Reduce speed and increase following distance if driving this morning. The fog is expected to dissipate by late morning.
Effective: 2021-10-06 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-06 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...The lowest portions of USS North Carolina Road and Battleship Road begin to observe minor coastal flooding. Water begins to spread out of storm drains onto Water Street just south of Market Street in downtown Wilmington. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.8 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 06/10 AM 5.7 1.0 0.6 N/A Minor 06/10 PM 5.7 1.0 0.7 N/A Minor 07/11 AM 5.9 1.2 0.7 N/A Minor 07/11 PM 5.7 1.0 0.8 N/A Minor 08/11 AM 6.1 1.4 0.8 N/A Minor 09/12 AM 5.7 1.0 0.9 N/A Minor
Effective: 2021-10-06 07:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-06 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bibb; Houston; Peach; Twiggs FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL BIBB, EASTERN HOUSTON, NORTHEASTERN PEACH AND SOUTHWESTERN TWIGGS COUNTIES At 730 AM EDT, National Weather Service radar and automated rain gauges indicated up to 4 inches of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Even if the rain tapers off, runoff can lead to additional flash flooding. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Macon, Warner Robins, Centerville, Byron, Payne, Robins Air Force Base, Payne City, Middle Georgia Regional Airport, Elberta, Rutland, Skipperton, Lakewood, Bonaire, Wesleyan and Klondike. This includes the following streams and drainages Horse Creek, Ocmulgee River, Bay Creek, Savage Creek, Mossy Creek, Thompson Mill Creek, Rocky Creek, Dry Creek, Cainey Branch, Amason Branch, Juniper Creek, Redding Branch, Wolf Creek, Bowman Branch, Buck Creek, Beulah Branch, Echeconnee Creek, Tobesofkee Creek, Sandy Run Creek, Flat Creek, Big Indian Creek, Crooked Creek, Sauls Branch, Bay Gall Creek, Beaverdam Creek, Sabbath Creek and Big Grocery Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Effective: 2021-10-07 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-08 18:27:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Lawrence The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama Big Nance Creek AT Courtland affecting Lawrence County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Friday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Big Nance Creek AT Courtland. * From late tonight to Friday evening. * At 11:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.6 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 16.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Water begins to cover roads south of downtown Courtland. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.5 feet on 04/07/1956.
Effective: 2021-10-06 04:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee, including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee, Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore. * Through late tonight. * Periods of rain and thunderstorms will continue across the region through late this evening, resulting in an elevated risk for flash flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 1-3 inches are expected for most of the Tennessee Valley, with a few locations receiving up to 5 inches.
Effective: 2021-10-06 00:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-06 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Montgomery The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Dickson County in middle Tennessee Southwestern Montgomery County in middle Tennessee * Until 600 AM CDT. * At 348 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Dickson, Charlotte, Vanleer and Slayden.
Effective: 2021-10-06 04:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-06 06:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Gila FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR GILA COUNTY At 441 AM MST, Stream gauge reports show high water in Tonto Creek making it unsafe to cross. Low water crossings through Tonto Creek may be impassable. Some locations that will experience flooding include Tonto Basin. Stream gauge is at 6.30 feet which is still two feet above action stage.
