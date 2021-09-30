Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-04 12:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-06 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California WETTER AND SIGNIFICANTLY COOLER WEATHER ON THE WAY A weather pattern change will begin today with much cooler temperatures and periods of rain and snow showers. Here are the highlights: Temperatures (high confidence): Falling below normal today with high temperatures 10-15 degrees below normal Thursday-Saturday. Overnight lows this weekend will be near and below freezing for suburban and rural valleys with Saturday night into Sunday morning looking to be the coldest night. Potential continues to increase for an even colder air mass to drop into the region Monday-Tuesday next week. Widespread hard freezes are looking highly probable (80-90% chance) by the morning of Tuesday, October 12. It may be time to say our final goodbyes to what is left of our gardens. Rain and snow (first system-medium confidence): Confidence is increasing in the chances for rain and high elevation snow showers Thursday into Friday. The best chances for wetting rains will be along the eastern Sierra into western Nevada south of I-80. The highest liquid totals may end up near and east of US-95. Several inches of snow will be possible for higher elevations in the Sierra. A second, colder, system will drop into the region Monday-Tuesday with snow levels falling to all valley floors. There is still a wide range in the simulations where the best bet for precipitation will be, but be prepared for potential snow "down here" by Monday evening. Wind (medium-high confidence): While we could see periods with increased breezes through Friday, there are no signals for any strong wind events. Winds will be lighter over the upcoming weekend before increasing again Monday and turning northerly.

ALPINE COUNTY, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO