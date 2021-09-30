CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

EMEA Daily: US, EU Officials Talk Tech Regs in Pittsburgh; UK Commercial FinTech OakNorth Valued at $5B

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In today’s top Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, U.S. and EU officials met in Pittsburgh to discuss technology regulation, while U.K. commercial bank OakNorth is now valued at $5 billion. Plus, U.K.-based digital bank Starling expands into Europe, 6 million merchants march to cashless in South Africa, and U.K. B2B lead generation agency bant.io begins to accept cryptocurrency as payment.

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Emerging Technologies Have a Place in the Market, But Financial Inclusion in Africa Should Continue to Be Explored

Conventional wisdom holds that one must learn to walk before running. So, when more than half of your population (57%, according to data from U.K.-based The Fintech Times) does not have a traditional bank account, ensuring everyone is financially included would translate to learning how to walk. Only then can you start "running" by dabbling in technologies such as cryptocurrencies and exchanges.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Bringing UAE’s SMBs Into the Digital Economy

Small and midsized businesses (SMBs) have faced the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although governments have made efforts to provide relief, more needs to be done to accelerate digital financial inclusion for corporates and small businesses in the United Arab Emirates. Visa Senior Vice President Otto Williams said the payments...
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

TransUnion Backs UK FinTech Monevo

Global insights and credit reporting firm TransUnion has invested an undisclosed amount in the personal credit platform Monevo to advance solutions to help lenders and aggregators work together more efficiently, according to a press release on Wednesday (Oct. 6). A subsidiary of Quint Group, Monevo is part of several different...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Stockholm FinTech Anyfin Raises $52M for German Expansion

Swedish FinTech startup Anyfin raised 44.8 million euro ($52 million) in a Series B funding round that will be used to expand its business across Germany and Northern Europe, according to a Tuesday (Oct. 5) press release. Anyfin gives consumers the ability to refinance existing loans while also managing their...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WREG

‘Pandora papers’ show London is a key hub for tax avoidance

LONDON (AP) — Transparency advocates are calling on Britain to tighten the country’s defenses against money laundering and tax avoidance after a massive leak of financial data showed how London is a key destination of choice for some of the world’s richest and most powerful people to conceal their cash. The cache of almost 12 […]
ECONOMY
pymnts

Mexico's B2B Cash-Flow Manager Higo Nets $23M

Higo, a Mexican B2B company, has raised $23 million in a Series A round, CB Insights reported. The company plans to use the capital to boost its workforce. Higo works primarily with small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), automating vendor payments, bolstering cash flow visibility and providing a consolidated view of business-related invoices, according to the report.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emea#Starling Bank#Regs#Emea Daily#Eu#Digital Bank Starling#The European Union#Revolut#Natwest#Fintech Oaknorth
pymnts

Nuvei Offers 1.5M Voting Shares in US IPO

Global payments technology platform Nuvei Corporation on Tuesday (Oct. 5) announced it’s selling 1.5 million subordinate voting shares in the company in the U.S. and Canada as its initial public offering (IPO) in the U.S. Nuvei has applied to list the shares on Nasdaq under the symbol NVEI, with trading...
STOCKS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Asia is winning the bidding war for natural gas supply

China and Asia are winning the bidding war for natural gas supplies as the northern hemisphere goes into the winter season with woefully low inventories and recovering demand after the pandemic. Just as natural gas prices surged to records in Europe and Asia, commodity-hungry China secured this week a major...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mix929.com

UK, EU need to start intensive talks to settle N.Ireland trade, says Frost

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – British Brexit minister David Frost said on Monday London and Brussels needed intensive talks to start soon on the part of the Brexit divorce deal that governs trade with Northern Ireland if they want to secure a negotiated settlement. “I think we need a short, intensive...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
pymnts

AP Firm AvidXchange Looks at $506M IPO

The accounts payable (AP) solution AvidXchange Inc. is looking to go public with a half-billion-dollar IPO. According to a Reuters report, the firm, backed by billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel, submitted a regulatory filing on Monday (Oct. 4) that shows it hopes to raise as much as $506 million through an initial public offering in the United States.
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Ribbit Capital Invests in Indonesian Digital Bank, Bank Jago

Venture capital firm Ribbit Capital recently bought a minority stake in a Jakarta-based digital bank Bank Jago, the country’s first fully digital bank, according to a report Monday (Oct. 4) by The Straits Times. Bank Jago has already teamed with ride-hailing app Gojek and online shopping finance platform Akulaku. “We...
BUSINESS
pymnts

UK Open Bank Platform Crezco Raises $4M

The London-based FinTech Crezco announced Monday (Oct. 4) it had raised £3 million (or $4 million) in seed funding. According to FinTech and Finance News, the company will use the funding to help fuel its international expansion and to build out its product suite. Founded in 2020, Crezco bills itself...
BUSINESS
Pittsburgh Business Times

'I think we open their eyes,' U.S. Commerce Secretary remarks at conclusion of inaugural US-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting in Pittsburgh

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo visited Astrobotic Technology's North Side headquarters Thursday to mark the conclusion of the inaugural U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council meetings in Pittsburgh, of which she and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai were co-chairs. Following a tour of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
crowdfundinsider.com

Australian Fintech Till Payments Finalizes $110M Series C, Plans to Operate in UK, Europe, US

Australian founded and headquartered payments firm, Till Payments, has finalized its Series C round, securing $110 million in private capital. The proceeds will be channeled towards strengthening Till’s domestic capabilities, “bolster global expansion, and further innovate its cutting-edge technology,” according to a release. The announcement also revealed that funding was...
ECONOMY
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
399K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy