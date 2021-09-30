EMEA Daily: US, EU Officials Talk Tech Regs in Pittsburgh; UK Commercial FinTech OakNorth Valued at $5B
In today’s top Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, U.S. and EU officials met in Pittsburgh to discuss technology regulation, while U.K. commercial bank OakNorth is now valued at $5 billion. Plus, U.K.-based digital bank Starling expands into Europe, 6 million merchants march to cashless in South Africa, and U.K. B2B lead generation agency bant.io begins to accept cryptocurrency as payment.www.pymnts.com
