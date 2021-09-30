Salvation Army of Victoria to host food distribution drive

VICTORIA, Texas—The Salvation Army of Victoria is planning another food distribution event for November 19. Last week, the Salvation Army of Victoria distributed over 60 boxes of food in a little over an hour. The Salvation Army of Victoria commanding officer Captain Kenny Jones also announced it will host its annual Thanksgiving dinner for the community on November 25. The day after that, on Black Friday, the Salvation Army of Victoria will have its Red Kettle Kick-off Day. Last year, the Salvation Army of Victoria brought in more money from the Red Kettles than it did in 2019, before the pandemic hit.