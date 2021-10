It looks like yet another original cast member from Dick Wolf’s hit FBI franchise has worked their last case as part of the FBI: Most Wanted cast. Actor Kellan Lutz, who originated the role of Special Agent Ken Crosby in the backdoor pilot for the FBI offshoot and has appeared as a series regular across the show’s first two seasons, has announced his exit from the series. Word of Lutz’s departure as a series regular comes after his character was shot in the season 3 opener, with his recovery storyline being designed as an exit storyline for the character.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO