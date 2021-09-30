Katie Couric Feared Her 'Today' Spot Was Being Threatened by NBC Colleague
Katie Couric's memoir, Going There, hits shelves on Oct. 26, and the television journalist is not pulling any punches on the page. The Daily Mail shared a few excerpts from the book ahead of its release date, and in one of the stories, Couric admits that she felt major competition between her female co-hosts on Today, particularly Ashleigh Banfield. Couric explained that she felt like she needed to "protect her turf" during her tenure on the morning show from 1991 through 2006.popculture.com
Comments / 1