It’s been a tough week for the Fire, and not just because of their on-field results. The performances haven’t really been that bad if we ignore the scorelines. The actual play and the way they go about playing hasn’t really been all that bad. They’re passing the ball better than at any other point this season, and the introduction of Federico Navarro has given the team a level of grit and sand paper they’ve not had for many years.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO