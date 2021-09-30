CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Planters Bank offers financial literacy classes

By Jennifer P. Brown
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 6 days ago
Planters Bank announced on Wednesday that it will offer its fourth Wealth Builder class, which is limited to 20 participants who will meet for eight sessions from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Oct. 12 to Nov. 9.

The class is taught by Christian County native Eric Coleman whose financial group “aims to educate and empower generations of individuals to take charge of their personal finances and become wealth-builders,” the bank said in a news release.

Registration is available online. The bank’s sponsorship covers most expenses. Participants pay a $55 registration fee.

“Through this financial literacy program, participants will learn to allocate, manage and optimize cash generation, in addition to understanding how to eliminate non-productive debt, improve credit scores, build emergency funds, prepare for homeownership, and create multiple streams of income through real estate investing, business building and stock market investing from a layman’s perspective,” the release states.

The classes meet in the Planters Bank Latham Room in downtown Hopkinsville.

Additional information is available by contacting Jennifer Maddux at Planters, 270-887-6981.

