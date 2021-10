The Columbus Community volleyball team hosted a home triangular on Tuesday with the home Wildcats splitting a pair of matches. Columbus dropped the first match to Louisa-Muscatine in straight sets of 25-23, 26-24, and 25-11, but rebounded in a five set thrilling victory over English Valleys 25-14, 19-25, 25-20, 23-25, and 15-11. Victoria Howell led the offense on the day with 24 kills and Sera Vela dished out 41 assists. Isabelle Lagunas recorded 29 digs and the team connected on 134 of 163 serves with 25 aces.

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO