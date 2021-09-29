PIONEER PORTRAITS

The Waitsburg City Council last Wednesday night voted 4-1 in favor of enacting a new ordinance that will give the city the ability to shut off city utilities to citizens who don’t pay bills or violate the nuisance codes. This new way to handle violators should help the city enforce its rules better, said Randy Hinchliffe, the city’s clerk-treasurer. In the past, the city would give citizens a ticket if they didn’t follow the rules, but the Sheriff’s Office and the city had trouble following through.