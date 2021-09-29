CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waitsburg, WA

PIONEER PORTRAITS

By The Times
waitsburgtimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Waitsburg City Council last Wednesday night voted 4-1 in favor of enacting a new ordinance that will give the city the ability to shut off city utilities to citizens who don’t pay bills or violate the nuisance codes. This new way to handle violators should help the city enforce its rules better, said Randy Hinchliffe, the city’s clerk-treasurer. In the past, the city would give citizens a ticket if they didn’t follow the rules, but the Sheriff’s Office and the city had trouble following through.

www.waitsburgtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waitsburg, WA
City
Walla Walla, WA
Waitsburg, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Cheney, WA
Walla Walla, WA
Government
NBC News

Biden, CEOs outline debt limit consequences ahead of looming deadline

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with business leaders Wednesday to warn of the disastrous economic impact on the country and the global economy if the U.S. hits its debt limit for the first time ever. Shortly after the meeting began, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced that he...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spiro Agnew
Person
Harold Hansen
Person
Bob Weir
ABC News

Supreme Court justices gripped by case of 9/11 detainee: 'We want a clear answer'

A U.S. Supreme Court case about state secrets and brutal CIA black-site interrogations after 9/11 took an abrupt turn Wednesday when a trio of justices demanded answers from the Biden administration about why the plaintiff -- Al-Qaeda suspect Abu Zubaydah -- is still held without charges in a military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, even though the war in Afghanistan has concluded.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Jags’ Meyer, players ready to move on after latest apology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer is ready to move on. So are his players and his family. The Jacksonville Jaguars coach publicly apologized for the third consecutive day Wednesday and said he never considered resigning after his “inexcusable” behavior at an Ohio bar was caught on camera and released on social media.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy