Minnesota United stumbles to 3-1 loss at D.C. United

Broadcast: Bally Sports North+ and SKOR North (coverage begins at 6:00 p.m.) MNUFC once again took down the Houston Dynamo on Saturday at Allianz Field and successfully added another clean sheet to their record. Robin Lod found the back of the net for the first time since returning from a calf injury and Ethan Finlay sealed the deal with a confusing, but much needed goal to make the final score 2-0. After securing two crucial wins and six points at home, the Loons now have another busy week on the road ahead of them. Up first, the Loons will face D.C. United for the first time since 2019. Each team sits in sixth place in their respective conference with 37 points on the season so far. Most recently, D.C. took down FC Cincinnati at home 4-2, making their record at home an impressive 9-3-0. With both teams angling for home field advantage in the playoffs, the Loons will need to make an immediate statement and leave it all on the field to secure a road win.

