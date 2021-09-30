San Diego Police Officers Association reacts to city's vaccination mandate

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — In May 1985 News 8's Hal Clement had a nearly impossible task - to pick the best of San Diego. "The whole county? You've gotta be kidding me!" In a city and county filled with fantastic things, it was a tough assignment. So Hal and photographer/editor Jim Blankinship focused on highlights. They explored the area, talked to San Diegans along the way, and put this wonderful report together - a three-part series called The Best of San Diego.

