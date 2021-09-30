San Diego Police Officers Association reacts to city's vaccination mandate
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Officers Association is speaking out after the city said it will not loosen their COVID 19 vaccine mandate requirements - saying all city employees must be vaccinated or provide proof of medical or religious exemption. Exemptions will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. As a concession, the city has extended the deadline for its employees to get vaccinated from November 2 to December 1, 2021.www.cbs8.com
Comments / 3