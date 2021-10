COLUMBIA, Mo. – — Ragnhildur Kristinsdottir broke the program record for 54-hole total on her way to winning the Johnie Imes Invitational hosted by Missouri on Wednesday. Kristinsdottir chipped in for birdie on the last hole to finish with a 6-under round of 66 and edge Sarah Bell of Oral Roberts by one shot for the individual title. The senior's 54-hole total of 204 (-12) was five shots better than the previous mark of 209 which was shared by Elsa Moberly (2017-18) and Kristinsdottir (2020-21).

