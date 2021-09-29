CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas WR Troy Omeire out for the season after undergoing knee surgey

By Cami Griffin
 6 days ago
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian announced that wide receiver Troy Omeire will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after undergoing knee surgery on Thursday.

This now marks the second consecutive season that the redshirt freshman will miss due to a knee injury. After an impressive preseason camp in 2020, Omeire suffered a torn ACL during one of the fall scrimmages that abruptly ended his freshman campaign.

His rehab appeared to be going well until the open practice to the public on Aug. 18. Omeire seemed to suffer a setback and has not been back on the field since.

It’s a significant blow for Texas as the depth at wide receiver is minimal. Xavier Worthy, Jordan Whittington and Joshua Moore will continue to carry the load, while Kelvontay Dixon and Marcus Washington will serve as the primary backups.

Omeire was a four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class and the No. 37 overall recruit in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports composite. He was committed to Texas A&M for roughly three months in 2019 prior to flipping his commitment to Texas.

