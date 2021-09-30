CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Resolution filed to make Bible ‘official book of Texas’

By Nexstar Media Wire
WAVY News 10
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN (KXAN) — A Texas lawmaker filed a resolution Wednesday to designate the Bible as the official state book. The resolution, filed by State Rep. Glenn Rogers, explained the Bible has served as a source of “wisdom and inspiration” for Texas historical figures like Davy Crockett and Sam Houston. The resolution also said 30 governors have been sworn in with a Bible believed to have belonged to Houston, who was the first president of the Republic of Texas, then later a U.S. senator representing the state.

