Medicare Annual Enrollment

Federal funds are earmarked to help Americans get through the worst of the pandemic. According to the Urban Institute, the poverty rate in the U.S. is projected to hit 13.7% this year. That means that roughly 1 in 7 of us lives below the poverty line, and most have no savings to help get through the tough times. But thanks to stimulus funds, the average family living in poverty can expect to receive around $3,340 through the end of the year.

ADVOCACY ・ 28 DAYS AGO