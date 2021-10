The Singapore Ministry of Health reported an additional 1,178 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the most since April 2020, as the country seeks to live with the virus. As of 21 September 2021, 1,109 COVID-19 cases are currently warded in hospital. Most are well and under observation. There are currently 147 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and 17 in critical condition in the ICU. Of those who have fallen very ill, 135 are seniors above 60 years.

