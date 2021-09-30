CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What ‘great resignation’? Through love or loyalty, Australians are staying in their jobs

 6 days ago
‘Three in five working Australians have been with their employer for more than three years. Whether it’s because of true dedication or a case of better the devil you know, we are sticking around for longer.’

Jobs are like relationships. None are perfect. If you are lucky enough to have one, you probably have a long list of gripes. Not being valued, too many hours, not enough pay, bad managers, gossip, culture – the list goes on.

Around 4 million Americans quit their jobs in July 2021. The “quit rate” there is the highest it has been since the turn of the millennium. In Australia, 636,000 employees intend to change jobs in the next year. Is this the start of the great resignation?

Normally, resignation rates peak in good times; there’s more opportunity to trade up. When the economy is struggling, people stick with what they have. Higher unemployment rates mean no guarantees of finding another job – let alone a better one.

This time is different.

The pandemic has caused many to re-evaluate their priorities – and their employers. Without the perks of an office kitchen and foosball table, is the culture all that great? What can justify forcing employees to come back to the office? Are there ways to switch gears and pursue a passion as a profession?

There is lots of room to change jobs. While growth is sluggish, there were 216,000 job vacancies in August this year. That’s more than any other August in the last decade.

Ninety-four percent of occupations have more vacancies today than they faced in August 2019. In some professions the growth has been staggering. There has been a sixfold increase in vacancies for vets, while demand for chiropractors has quadrupled.

It’s not just white-collar, ivory-tower jobs that employers are looking for, either. It’s no surprise that there are 1.7 times more vacancies for cleaners today than there were two years ago. But there are also over 8,500 open jobs for carers. In fact, the only roles where vacancies have gone backwards are hospitality, sales representatives, sports and travel workers.

Though we’re spoiled for opportunities, there is no evidence that we’re taking them up. Jobs website Seek reported that the number of applications per job ads are close to the lowest levels they have been since 2012. This number is continuing to decline – there were 1.3% fewer applications per job ad in August than there were in July.

Nor are there signs of a “great resignation” in Australia. In the last 20 years, the proportion of Australians who intend to still be working for the same boss in a year has varied between 89.2% and 91.9%. The latest figure is 90.4%. Markedly average. Certainly no cause for alarm.

Why is Australia so different from the UK and the US?

Maybe it’s lockdown. Closed borders and cafes certainly limit the amount of fun that’s possible outside of work. Only 0.6% of Australians intend to leave their job in the next year to pursue study or travel, and 1.1% intend to retire.

Perhaps it’s because of policy. Jobkeeper and the individual disaster payments incentivise people to stay with their employers – even if they are not actually working. Today, 4.9% of employed Australians intend to change employers in the next year, a figure remarkably consistent with the historical average.

Another factor may be concern about how changing jobs is perceived. “Job hopping” is losing its stigma but there are many employers who still raise an eyebrow at people who change jobs frequently. Perhaps as a result, the intent to become a job hopper is decreasing. Of people who started a new job in 2021, only seven in every 100 intended to leave within 12 months. In 2001, it was 10 in every hundred. Once we have changed jobs, we seem to have very little appetite to do it again.

Maybe we are too loyal to make the jump. If you listen to boardroom chatter, this is a farcical proposition; employee loyalty is dead. In fact you might question whether it ever existed for millennials, who apparently change jobs more frequently than toothbrushes.

It’s a furphy. If anything, we are becoming more loyal to our bosses. Three in five working Australians have been with their employer for more than three years. Whether it’s because of true dedication or a case of better the devil you know, we are sticking around for longer.

Maybe we don’t look to move simply because we’re happier with our jobs. Seventy-five percent of federal public servants are satisfied with their job in Australia. By comparison, American public servants had an engagement score of 69%.

Whatever the cause, while we might be experiencing the great reflection, there’s no evidence of a great resignation here – at least, not yet.

The Guardian

The Guardian

