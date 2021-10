The Lewisburg Lanterns pumpkin patch will be reopening this weekend after holding a successful opening season last year. However, due to a dry June and July, they will be open for one fun-filled weekend only, this Friday, Oct. 1, Saturday, Oct. 2, and Sunday, Oct. 3. Owner and organizer Olivia McHale said that a six-week period with no precipitation over the summer was extremely hard on the pumpkin crop, and while rain did grace the region throughout much of August, it wasn’t enough to revive the whole patch.

