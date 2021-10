The influence of the Covid-19 pandemic has manifested in myriad ways throughout the home goods industry, but one of the most unexpected is how it has shaped design trends. Whether it’s the spike in interest in creating, cozy, comfortable spaces or the desire to build an outdoor oasis in the backyard, the pandemic has driven multiple trends in the home space. That goes for color, too. Performance fabric maker Sunbrella recently released a spring color forecast, identifying colors and palettes trending for spring 2022. And while many things influence color trends, the design team at Sunbrella said the way people are...

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 1 DAY AGO