CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

China's power woes herald green transition strains

By Robyn Mak
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmvJT_0cCM5ZdC00
A coal-burning power plant can be seen behind a factory in the city of Baotou, in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, October 31, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo - RC2SYP9ETGNL

HONG KONG, Sept 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China's power woes may deliver a helpful green jolt. Surging coal prices are largely to blame for electricity shortages. Boosting fossil fuel imports would help, but also jeopardise carbon-neutrality goals. It’s better to bear the pain now and accelerate structural changes. read more

Electricity rationing is becoming a seasonal occurrence. Prices set by Chinese regulators make the market inefficient and vulnerable to demand or supply shocks. This year both are happening at once: a dramatic summer rebound in manufacturing coincided with an equally dramatic coal shortfall, causing prices to soar ahead of the peak winter season. The benchmark Qinhuangdao 5,500 kcal/kg coal price jumped 66% year on year in July, per Fitch Ratings. read more

That’s making electricity generation expensive for local coal-fired plants, which accounted for nearly 60% of total supply last year. The problem is, they’re only allowed to adjust the fixed rate charged to grid operators by 10%. It isn’t enough: every 1% increase in the so-called on-grid tariff only offsets a 2% rise in coal costs, Citi analysts estimate. Many generators have simply shut down; the China Electricity Council reckons 70% of domestic coal-power plants were in the red in June.

More supply is the quick fix. A political spat with Australia, however, means China would have to compete for imports from Russia and elsewhere. Digging more coal at home might derail President Xi Jinping's push to cut energy consumption and intensity.

A painful but welcome solution would be to allow generators to pass on the higher costs to consumers. Industrial users, including state-owned steel mills and cement manufacturers, account for more than two-thirds of China’s power consumption and have historically enjoyed relatively low rates. Weaning them off cheap and dirty power is vital if Xi is serious about a carbon-neutral economy by 2060.

There are encouraging signs. In some provinces, price limits in wholesale electricity trading markets were relaxed slightly, the first time end-customers have absorbed higher costs, says David Fishman from consultancy Lantau Group. Officials are also considering increasing the fixed grid tariffs or adjustments for consumers, Bloomberg reported. That suggests more meaningful reform awaits, heralding further strains from the energy transition.

Follow @mak_robyn on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- The Chinese government is considering raising power prices to ease a supply shortage, Bloomberg reported on Sept. 29, citing unidentified sources. Officials have discussed increasing flat fees or rates linked to the price of coal for industrial users, and if necessary, for residential users as well, the report added.

- Widening power shortages, particularly in the northeast part of China, have halted production at many factories and forced local governments to ration power during peak hours. At least 15 Chinese companies have said in exchange filings that production had been disrupted by power curbs, while more than 30 Taiwan-listed firms with China operations had stopped work to comply with the power limits, according to a Reuters report on Sept. 27.

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Comments / 0

Related
marketplace.org

What’s behind China’s power cuts?

Last Monday, Wen Peng was working the late shift at a parts factory in central China’s Hunan province when the power cut off. It was just after midnight. “The machines stopped working, so the factory sent us home,” he said. Parts of China have been experiencing power cuts that are...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
The Independent

‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the...
MARKETS
mining-technology.com

Coal India asked to diversify business and invest in EVs and charging pods

India’s Ministry of Coal has asked state-run mining firm Coal India to diversify its business and invest in areas such as electric vehicles (EVs) and charging stations. In a document titled ‘Ministry of Coal’s agenda for 2021-22’, the ministry said: “Coal India must diversify its business and must explore prospects in sunrise industries electric charging pods, EVs, etc.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Grid#Power Plants#Power Generation#Chinese#Fitch#Citi#Xi
The Independent

EU calls for relief funds to help energy price hit consumers

The European Union on Wednesday urged member countries to provide relief funds to consumers and small businesses hit hardest by rising gas and electricity prices, as criticism mounts that the bloc’s climate change fighting policies are fueling the problem.In recent days, France and Spain have led the charge for change to the rules governing EU energy markets as the price surge ramps up already-high utility bills and increases pressure on many people already hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said that “providing targeted support to consumers, direct payments to those most at risk of energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy bills set to rise by £400 for millions of households in the spring as gas price soars to record high

Energy bills are set to jump by one third for millions of households this spring after the price of natural gas soared to a new record level on Wednesday, with experts forecasting that worse is yet to come.Experts now forecast that the energy price cap, which sets a maximum that suppliers can charge for gas and electricity, will have to rise by a further £400 when it is next reviewed by regulator Ofgem in February, coming into effect in April.The unprecedented jump of almost a third would come on top of the recent 12 per cent price cap increase, which...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
etftrends.com

Oil and Gas Prices Could Continue to Climb Despite Green Push

A green push towards heavier use of renewable energy sources isn’t holding back prices when it comes to oil and gas, helping the case for gains in ETFs such as the Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (PXE). Based on Morningstar performance figures, the fund is up close to...
TRAFFIC
Gazette

China's property sector default woes deepen amid Evergrande disquiet

HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters) -Growing worries about defaults at Chinese property developers triggered a rout in their shares and bonds on Tuesday with fresh credit rating downgrades and uncertainty about the fate of cash-strapped China Evergrande Group sapping investor sentiment. Once China's top-selling developer, Evergrande is facing one of the country's...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

S&P 500 Futures extend losses on China woes, US stimulus anxiety

S&P 500 Futures refresh intraday low, stays pressured towards late July lows. Another China property developer misses debt payments, US President Biden struggles to convince Republicans. US PMIs eyed ahead of the key NFP, risk catalysts are important for a clearer view. S&P 500 Futures take offers around 4,278, down...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Japan counts on Asian market to help shift to green energy

Japan is focusing on its neighbors in Asia as it hopes to take a leadership role in the growing push to reduce emissions, having earmarked $10 billion to help the region speed up the move away from fossil fuels.The Economy and Industry Ministry hosted the first "Asia green growth partnership” meeting Monday, bringing together more than 20 nations, including Thailand and India as well as the U.S., Australia and countries in the Middle East “There are a variety of energy transition pathways in each country. It is most effective to make efforts according to each country’s economic,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
moneyweek.com

China’s property woes are spreading beyond Evergrande

Shares in troubled Chinese property giant Evergrande and its property management unit were suspended from trading in Hong Kong on Monday, amid reports that a major transaction is underway. The suspension came just before it looked as though Evergrande was set to miss yet another payment. According to the Global...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Asian markets mixed; China Evergrande shares suspended

Asian markets were mixed on Monday, with Hong Kong’s benchmark down more than 2% after troubled property developer China Evergrande’s shares were suspended from trading. China Evergrande did not say why it halted trading of its shares, but a Chinese financial news service, Cailian, said another major developer was planning to buy Evergrande's property management unit. Evergrande is struggling to make payments on more than $300 billion of debt as it endures a cash crunch brought on...
STOCKS
AFP

Nord Stream 2 operator begins filling controversial pipeline

The operator of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany -- criticised by some Western countries as a geopolitical weapon -- said on Monday it had begun filling the pipeline with gas. The latest step pushing the Baltic Sea pipeline to completion comes as Europe faces an energy crisis with natural gas reserves at a low level and energy prices surging. "The gas-in procedure for the first string of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has started," Nord Stream 2 AG said in a statement. "This string will be gradually filled to build the required inventory and pressure as a prerequisite for the later technical tests," said the Switzerland-based company, which is owned by a subsidiary of Russian gas giant Gazprom.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

195K+
Followers
218K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy