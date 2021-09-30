CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Search on for 4 who pummeled, robbed 62-year-old man in Chelsea

ABCNY
ABCNY
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ARzGD_0cCM5Wz100

Police are searching for the four men who pummeled and robbed a man in Chelsea.

Detectives say the men ran up behind a 62-year-old on West 27th Street on Tuesday morning.

They say the men kicked and punched the victim several times in the face and body.

The suspects took the man's cellphone and his wallet containing $400 cash and credit cards before running away to the 1/2/3 subway station on West 28th Street.

The victim suffered swelling and bruising to his face, hip, and knees and was taken to the hospital where he was said to be stable.

Police believe the suspects range in age from 16 to 25.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | 3 new FDNY graduates following in fallen fathers' footsteps

It was graduation day for the FDNY on Wednesday and three new firefighters are children of firefighters who died in the line of duty.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 5

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Manhattan#Subway#Graduation Day#Spanish#Fdny
CBS New York

Police: 9-Year-Old Punched, Robbed On Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a child was attacked and robbed on Staten Island. It happened around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. Police are trying to identify two people who allegedly punched a 9-year-old boy and stole his bicycle on Staten Island on Sept. 22, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers) According to police, a 9-year-old boy was riding his bicycle near Osgood Avenue and Stage Lane when two people approached him. The two individuals allegedly punched the child in the head and told him to get off his bicycle. They then took off with the boy’s bike. Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn teen dies day after being shot in head on his own block: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn teenager died at the hospital Friday, a day after being shot multiple times just steps from his home, according to the NYPD. The unidentified gunman shot 19-year-old Myles Jabateh in the head and buttocks just before 5 p.m. Thursday on Prospect Place, near Buffalo Avenue, in the Crown Heights neighborhood, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
New York Post

62-year-old woman slashed by stranger in NYC subway station

A 62-year-old woman was slashed by a stranger in an unprovoked attack in a Manhattan subway station on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The victim was attacked by the male suspect while riding the escalator at the Lexington Avenue and 53rd Street subway station at about 1:45 p.m., according to the NYPD.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS Sacramento

Two Men Shot And Killed In Oak Park

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two people were shot and killed in the Oak Park neighborhood of Sacramento early Friday morning. According to a Sacramento Police Department spokesperson, around 1 a .m., officers responded to the 3600 block of 2nd Avenue on reports of a shooting.  There, officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. Both victims have been identified as adult males. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The area of the shooting is near Sacramento High School. A family member of one of the victims talked to CBS13. They say Devante Memminger, 26, was shot and killed. Police have not confirmed the identities of the victims. Detectives have taken over the investigation. They will be at the scene of the shooting for much of the day — processing evidence. No suspects or motives in the shooting have been identified.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS New York

Police: Man Pretending To Be Police Officer Robs Driver On FDR Service Road

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man pretending to be a police officer pulled a driver over and stole his wallet. It happened shortly before 3 a.m. on August 25 on the FDR service road at 26th Street. (Credit: NYPD) Police said the suspect identified himself as an officer and ordered the victim to get out of his vehicle. He allegedly took the 36-year-old man’s wallet, containing credit cards and approximately $800 in cash. Police said the suspect then got back into a white vehicle and drove off heading north on the FDR. Anyone with information about him is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Baltimore

Woman Shot In The Face In South Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 48-year-old woman was shot in the face early Tuesday morning in south Baltimore, police said. Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to the 400 block of South Payson Street, where they found the woman. She was hospitalized and is listed in stable condition, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Southern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2499. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Searching For 16-Year-Old Heaven Simons

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for critically missing, 16-year-old Heaven Simons. Simons was last seen on Oct. 4 in the 600 block of Middle River Road. She was wearing a burgundy wig, with gray pants and a denim jacket. Simons is 5 foot 2 and weighs 150 pounds. Anyone with information regarding Simons’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2030. #CriticalMissing: Heaven Simons (16)5’2, 150 lbs. Last seen on 10/4/2021 wearing a burgundy wig, gray pants, and a denim jacket. Missing from the 600 block of Middle River Road in Middle River, MD 21220. Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020.#BCoPD ^JC pic.twitter.com/BRU4YMV9jk — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) October 6, 2021
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
sylacauganews.com

SPD searching for shooter after 55-year-old man shot in head Saturday

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A 55-year-old Sylacauga man has suffered life threatening injuries after being shot on Saturday. The Sylacauga Police Department notified media today of a shooting that took place on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 720 Billingsley Rd. Once SPD arrived to the scene, officers found Lester ‘Tulu’ Wilson with...
SYLACAUGA, AL
seehafernews.com

62-Year-Old Fitchburg Man Stabbed To Death

Fitchburg police say they believe the 62-year-old man stabbed to death Saturday morning knew his attacker. No names have been released and police have reported no arrests. The victim was found bleeding in the hallway of an apartment building. Police say he was taken to a hospital, but doctors weren’t...
FITCHBURG, MA
Syracuse.com

Syracuse police ask public for help after 62-year-old man is stabbed

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police say a 62-year-old man was stabbed this weekend on the city’s East Side. Now, investigators are trying to find out who stabbed the man. Police learned the Syracuse man had been stabbed in the arm at 7:50 p.m. Saturday after he arrived in a private vehicle at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, police spokesman Sgt. Matthew Malinowski said.
SYRACUSE, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
63K+
Followers
8K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy