App stores are hot topics these days because of how the big boys are allegedly using their position to monopolize the mobile app market. To some extent, Microsoft has the opposite problem. It can’t even be accused of having a monopoly because its Microsoft Store app marketplace isn’t exactly teeming with exclusives, and developers can always take their apps elsewhere. For Windows 11, Microsoft is working to entice even its rivals to put their wares on its Store, even if it means hosting third-party app stores that it won’t be able to tax.

