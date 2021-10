Police activity at the Carlton Reserve picked up after several days of scaled back searches. Brian Laundrie is believed to have hiked in the preserve on 13 September and has been missing ever since.An ex-FBI agent has suggested Mr Laundrie is still in contact with his parents via their family lawyer.Asked whether she thought the missing 23-year-old was in touch with his family, Jennifer Coffindaffer told a News Nation Now journalist: “Yes…although very loosely through the attorney.”Ms Coffindaffer, who worked for the FBI for more than 20 years, added: “He has attorney-client privilege, as long as he doesn’t do...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 HOURS AGO