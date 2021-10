BANGOR, MAINE – September 28, 2021 – On Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 6 p.m., Husson will be holding an information session, in Peabody Hall’s Kominsky Auditorium on their Bangor campus, for any students interested in learning more about the University’s first intercollegiate esports team. Any full-time student in good academic standing is welcome to try out. All teams are co-ed. Those selected to be on the varsity and junior varsity esports teams will need to have an understanding of video games, the ability to work well with others and the aptitude to engage in strategic thinking.

