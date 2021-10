Johnson did not have an offensive snap and was on the field for 19 snaps on special teams during Sunday's 14-7 win over Minnesota. This was second time in four games Johnson wasn't part of the offense, and he has a total of eight offensive snaps and two carries through four games. He'd likely be first in line for duty should anything happen to Nick Chubb or Kareem Hunt. Rookie Demetric Felton has more offensive snaps than Johnson, but the latter has more time in the system and is a more traditional running back, while Felton is viewed more as a gadget player.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO