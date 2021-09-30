Hundreds of volunteers kicking off community service tour in Tulsa with more than 30 projects

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) — Several local churches, schools and government officials are coming together to help identify needs in communities across the country.

It’s part of a national effort called the Serve Tour, lead by a group called Send Relief. Send Relief is a collaboration between the International Mission Board and North American Mission Board that is aimed at supporting and making a difference in communities. The tour will officially kick off in Tulsa.

During October 15th and 16th, more than 500 volunteers will come together to support more than 30 projects in the Tulsa Metro Area.

Mike Lehew who is the lead missionary at Church Inside Out in Sapulpa, said they are one of several churches that will be helping with the local effort. He says some of the projects include helping families who have lost children through DHS, supporting first responders, and doing school beautification projects like at Lindbergh Elementary in east Tulsa.

Lindbergh Principal James Isaacs Several local churches, schools and government officials are coming together to help identify needs in communities across the country. (FOX23 News/Staff)

Lindbergh principal James Isaacs said it was an automatic yes when one of the local churches reached out to him. Isaacs said any improvement for the school is a win for their students, teachers and staff. He said painting a teacher’s lounge or sprucing up a garden can not only give his school pride, but also help improve students’ education.

Lehew said they are still looking for more volunteers. For anyone who would like to sign up and help, they can go to ServeTour.org.

Lindbergh Principal James Isaacs Several local churches, schools and government officials are coming together to help identify needs in communities across the country. (FOX23 News/Staff)

©2021 Cox Media Group