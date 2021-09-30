CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawyer argues Gov. Hochul is using God unfairly in fight over vaccines

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Gov. Kathleen Hochul has encouraged religious-minded people to get a COVID-19 vaccine by saying it is God's will that they get inoculated. A lawyer argued before a federal appeals court Wednesday that the Democrat's comments about God could be encouraging hospitals and nursing homes to ignore court orders that - for now - are supposed to prevent them from punishing workers who won't take the vaccine because of religious objections.

#God#Healthcare Workers#Democrat#We The Patriots Usa Inc#Roman Catholic
