Lawyer argues Gov. Hochul is using God unfairly in fight over vaccines
New York Gov. Kathleen Hochul has encouraged religious-minded people to get a COVID-19 vaccine by saying it is God's will that they get inoculated. A lawyer argued before a federal appeals court Wednesday that the Democrat's comments about God could be encouraging hospitals and nursing homes to ignore court orders that - for now - are supposed to prevent them from punishing workers who won't take the vaccine because of religious objections.hudsonvalley.news12.com
