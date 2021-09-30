CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Northeastern Illinois University to offer tuition, fee waivers for Afghan refugees

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - Northeastern Illinois University will cover the cost of tuition and fees for 12 credit hours for qualified refugees who settle in Chicago or nearby areas, the university announced Wednesday. The university said the initiative will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for up to 15 continuing and...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
floridapolitics.com

Universities tout high rankings, low tuition in push for additional funding

Florida's public colleges and universities continue to collectively rank among the best in the nation. Florida schools are decreasing tuition while increasing their national rankings, education officials tout to lawmakers as they ask for increased funding. State University System Chancellor Marshall Criser and the Board of Governors are requesting budget...
COLLEGES
KUTV

Free-tuition at Utah universities for some unemployed

KUTV — Short-term training programs are available tuition-free at all public colleges and universities in Utah to individuals whose employment has been negatively impacted by COVID-19. For more information, visit: learnandwork.org. Watch Fresh Living every weekday at 1 pm MST on CBS Channel 2, 2 pm on KMYU, and 3...
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
Education
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Roanoke Times

Tuition-free college offered to young women at Hollins University

Hollins University will begin offering tuition-free education to young women in the Roanoke region selected for a special program. The Hope Scholar Program, which stands for Hollins Opportunity for Promise through Education, exists to alleviate the hardship of affording private college tuition for students with financial need, officials said. “If...
ROANOKE, VA
KRGV

STC announces second round of student debt relief, free tuition

Students at the South Texas College are receiving a second round of student debt forgiveness along with the opportunity of a free Spring semester, the school announced this week. STC student Jeanette Galvez says the second round of funding is a full-circle moment for her. She's one semester away from...
MCALLEN, TX
theedgemarkets.com

Comply with directive to reduce tuition fees, Noraini reminds public universities

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 3): All public universities have been reminded to comply with the directive to reduce tuition fees by 20% for the first semester of the 2021/2022 session. Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad stressed that the directive had already been issued to public universities. “The move...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Afghans#Northeastern#Board Of Trustees#Neiu
wmky.org

MCTC Offers Tuition Free Spring Semester

Maysville Community and Technical College (MCTC) announced last week it is offering free tuition to new students for the Spring '22 semester. The Spring Free Tuition Program provides funding to cover any new student tuition costs after any and all other financial aid has been awarded. Barb Campbell is the...
MAYSVILLE, KY
golaurens.com

Piedmont Tech offering tuition-free certificate with SC Criminal Justice Academy

To address training needs and workforce shortages in law enforcement in the state, a progressive partnership announced earlier this year includes Piedmont Technical College (PTC) and 15 other of the state’s technical colleges to assist the Academy by offering a new pre-Academy certificate. PTC will start offering the new training in January 2022.
PIEDMONT, SC
wymt.com

University of Virginia may raise tuition for 2022-2023 school year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR/WYMT) - Officials with the University of Virginia are considering raising tuition as part of their six-year institutional plan. According to the Cavalier Daily, in-state tuition would increase to $17,200 for the 2022-2023 academic year, which would be a 4.5% increase. This comes after the UVA Board of...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
oaklandside.org

Mills College students have mixed feelings about merger with Northeastern University

Mills College junior Faith Thalacker, who identifies as queer, is worried about the school’s announced merger with Northeastern University—especially how the admission of more cisgender men at the historic women’s college may change the dynamic for women on campus. “Mills feels like a really safe place, and it feels sacred...
COLLEGES
CBS Baltimore

Bowie State University Awarded Nearly $10M In Federal Funding To Boost Public Health Workforce Program

BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland lawmakers on Monday announced $9,899,758 in American Rescue Plan Funding for Bowie State University’s Public Health Information and Technology (PHIT) Workforce program and the school’s COVID-19 data collection. The funding, which came from the Department of Health and Human Services through the American Rescue Plan, was announced by U.S. Senators Cardin and Van Hollen and Congressmen Steny Hoyer and Anthony Brown; all are Maryland Democrats. The PHIT Workforce program aims to train over 4,000 students from underrepresented communities in public health informatics and technology. The funding will help the university recruit and train participants, get paid internships and placement into public health agencies for those participants to enter and diversify the PHIT workforce. “The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the systemic health inequities in our country. We have seen large gaps in public health reporting especially around race and ethnicity data, bolstering the need for a public health workforce representative of its community,” the lawmakers said in a statement. “The best way to ensure that we are equipped for the next public health emergency is to increase skilled training and to diversify our future workforce to truly reflect those they are serving in the health care system.”
BOWIE, MD
RiverBender.com

Gov. Pritzker Signs Executive Order Eliminating the Subminimum Wage in State Contracting for People with Disabilities

CHICAGO – Working to increase inclusion and decrease barriers faced by people with disabilities, Governor JB Pritzker signed an executive order to ensure people with disabilities receive equal pay for work they perform as employees of state vendors. “Illinois is leading by example by ensuring people with disabilities are not paid a subminimum wage,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “With this executive order my administration is affirming that people with disabilities ar Continue Reading
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy