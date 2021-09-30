3261 Catalina AVE
WOW!!! Quality home on one of Santa Claras finest streets! HUGE LOT. Backyard is an absolute dream with its large covered patio, spacious grassy area, gleaming swimming pool! Tremendous curb appeal. A feel good home with many upgrades. Tastefully updated kitchen, lovely fireplace in living room, sliding doors to backyard in both the family room & master suite, spacious bedrooms, beautifully remodeled bathrooms, tons of natural light! Attached 2 car garage. Home has been lovingly cared for by the same family for over 20 years! RARE OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE ON CATALINA AVE which has an extremely low turnover rate & strong sense of community! Incredibly peaceful with very little traffic. Commuters dream with easy access to Lawrence/San Tomas Expressways, 280, 101, & 880. Easy access to Apple & other major tech companies. Close proximity to wonderful schools, Kaiser Santa Clara, Santa Clara Community Rec Center, parks, restaurants, shops, & more! Note: Central Park Elem School!www.luxuryrealestate.com
