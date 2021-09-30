3261 Catalina AVE

Welcome to this crisp 1940's home conveniently located in the desirable Parkside. The floor plan is conducive to modern living with open living and dining areas accentuated by hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace and period trim. The expansive remodeled kitchen is equipped with stainless appliances, ample cabinetry and quartz counters. The luxurious remodeled bath has a state-of-the-art tub and walk in shower. The three BRs are situated at the back of the home, two of them overlooking the large and level back yard and one with a window to the tunnel entry exterior stairs. A large walk-in closet can be found in the primary bedroom. Skylights in the bath and hallway provide additional natural light. Downstairs is a fourth room and bath, a spacious office area as well as laundry. Access to the sweeping back yard is from this level as is the one car garage with more storage. This location has easy access to 19th St and highways 280/101 GG Park and bridge.

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO