3261 Catalina AVE

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOW!!! Quality home on one of Santa Claras finest streets! HUGE LOT. Backyard is an absolute dream with its large covered patio, spacious grassy area, gleaming swimming pool! Tremendous curb appeal. A feel good home with many upgrades. Tastefully updated kitchen, lovely fireplace in living room, sliding doors to backyard in both the family room & master suite, spacious bedrooms, beautifully remodeled bathrooms, tons of natural light! Attached 2 car garage. Home has been lovingly cared for by the same family for over 20 years! RARE OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE ON CATALINA AVE which has an extremely low turnover rate & strong sense of community! Incredibly peaceful with very little traffic. Commuters dream with easy access to Lawrence/San Tomas Expressways, 280, 101, & 880. Easy access to Apple & other major tech companies. Close proximity to wonderful schools, Kaiser Santa Clara, Santa Clara Community Rec Center, parks, restaurants, shops, & more! Note: Central Park Elem School!

900 Bush Street 512

Located in the ultimate walking neighborhood, unit 512 is a recently remodeled condo offering modern living in the heart of the City. The expansive floor plan is the largest one-bedroom in the building. Renovated features include LED lighting throughout, an upgraded bathroom and beautifully modernized kitchen with new cabinetry, tile floor, quartz counters, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. The living space features beautiful hardwood floors, large windows and access to a private balcony overlooking the pool. The spacious bedroom has new carpet & large windows. Outstanding storage includes 6 different closets. Situated in a full service elevator building, amenities include one-car assigned parking, 24-hr lobby attendant, fitness center, landscaped plaza with outdoor swimming pool (seasonal), large and updated common area laundry room, onsite professional property management, broadband, internet, heat & more! Steps from FiDi, Union Square and world class shopping & dining.
REAL ESTATE
Serene Mediterranean-Inspired Retreat Amid Lush Gardens and a Private Setting

VERO BEACH, FL - Serene Mediterranean-Inspired Retreat Amid Lush Gardens and a Private Setting. Ideally located in a tranquil and serene setting sits this luxurious Mediterranean-inspired retreat. With just over 4.5 acres, this one-of-a-kind home features incredible outdoor living spaces complete with a 36-foot by 20-foot pool, 10-jet spa, summer kitchen, covered patio and a large pond. Magnificent plants and trees surround, from purple jacarandas and red royal poincianas to pink tabebuias and yellow cassias, the grounds will make you feel like you are on vacation every day.
VERO BEACH, FL
2063 20th Avenue

Welcome to this crisp 1940's home conveniently located in the desirable Parkside. The floor plan is conducive to modern living with open living and dining areas accentuated by hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace and period trim. The expansive remodeled kitchen is equipped with stainless appliances, ample cabinetry and quartz counters. The luxurious remodeled bath has a state-of-the-art tub and walk in shower. The three BRs are situated at the back of the home, two of them overlooking the large and level back yard and one with a window to the tunnel entry exterior stairs. A large walk-in closet can be found in the primary bedroom. Skylights in the bath and hallway provide additional natural light. Downstairs is a fourth room and bath, a spacious office area as well as laundry. Access to the sweeping back yard is from this level as is the one car garage with more storage. This location has easy access to 19th St and highways 280/101 GG Park and bridge.
REAL ESTATE
1307 Pearl Street

Come tour this Spanish style charmer in Santa Monica's 'Sunset Park' neighborhood - hitting the market for the first time in more than 60 years! This single-story home comes with beautiful, newly refinished, original hardwood floors and a fresh interior paint job. The backyard offers clear and ample space for any type of social gathering and features a detached, two-car garage. The home is centrally located and close to all levels of schools, farmers markets, grocery stores, a public library, public transportation, restaurants, and the world famous Santa Monica beach. With a few additional updates, this home would be a fantastic place to raise a family, or for some, a great opportunity for redevelopment, making it the jewel of the block. Do not let this opportunity to live in one of the nation's most coveted neighborhoods pass you by! Please contact us today for more information and/or to schedule a showing.
REAL ESTATE
329 Winthrop Ave.

Gorgeous two bedroom now available - This gorgeous and spacious two bedroom, one bathroom apartment is now available!. In the kitchen: All stainless steel appliance, including stainless steel fridge, stainless steel oven, stainless steel microwave, stainless steel dishwasher. The cabinets are high end; Granite countertops; Tile floors; Tile backsplash; Very high end!
NEW HAVEN, CT
W162 N11811 Park Ave.

1 Bed 1 Bath Lower - Located on a charming corner lot in the heart of Germantown, this adorable two-story building is near shopping, groceries, restaurants and is within walking distance to Kennedy Middle School. Fireman's Park across the street. Enjoy the security of a locked lobby with intercom and the choice of one or two bedroom apartments. A professional caring staff ensures that Carriage Hills is a perfect place to call home!
GERMANTOWN, WI
27824 N 26th Ave

Ready to Move In - Three Bedrooms! - Move right in! This home is ready for you! Three bedrooms. Great layout with formal living/dining room. Tile & Wood-like Laminate throughout for easy maintenance (no carpet). Master has a separate tub & shower. Play pool and low maintenance yard! Close to shopping and freeways! Owner provides pool service & landscape. Tenant pays $20 HVAC Preventive Maintenance Fee and $5.00 Admin Fee. Rental Tax is 2.3%.
REAL ESTATE
5295 N. Mohawk Ave.

Beautiful 2 bedroom unit in Glendale! - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in Glendale! Updated kitchen, bath and updated carpet throughout. Water, sewer and trash pick-up are included in the monthly rent amount. There are washer and dryers available in the building for your use as well as off-street parking included. Up to two cats are allowed with a monthly fee and deposit. This is a great building with only four units in it in a nice, quiet area of Glendale! Easy access to highway 43 as well.
GLENDALE, WI
3065 N 67th Ave

Waitlist 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Apartment Home - At La Estrella Vista we offer residents everything they need for a lifestyle of comfort and convenience. La Estrella Vista offers spacious three-bedroom two-bathroom floor plans with newly renovated units that come with a fully-equipped all-electric kitchen, living rooms with space to relax, large bedrooms, and a full-size washer and dryer in every unit. Our community features amenities such as a sparkling pool, playground area with BBQ grills, reserved covered parking, and meticulously-groomed grounds. Conveniently located near Glendale Westgate Entertainment District which offers shopping, restaurants, and entertainment hot spots. We are only minutes from Interstate I10 and Loop 101 so your commuting around town is a breeze. Call today to make La Estrella Vista your new home!
REAL ESTATE
21 Clinton Ave

The IVE at Clinton - At IVE, we know you work hard to pay for your rent, and that’s why we work hard so you can get a better apartment for less rent! This beautifully revIVEd apartment has modern interiors, sustainable features and a tremendous location, all at a great price! Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and updated bathrooms come standard. Highly efficient heating systems with Nest ™ wifi thermostats and LED lighting put more money in your pocket. Most apartments have a Washer/Dryer in the unit, which means you never have to carry your laundry to a laundromat. Located steps from Norwalk Hospital it’s a shopper’s paradise with quick access to all of the top retailers in America, restaurants, I-95 and a quick drive to get to Historic South Norwalk and the train station!
NORWALK, CT
New On The Market Waterfront Villa With Direct Access To The Sea And Park

GENOA, ITALY - IB International Real Estate, a nationally recognized luxury real estate agency, is pleased to share with the network their latest acquisition: LUXURY WATERFRONT VILLA WITH DIRECT ACCESS TO THE SEA AND PARK IN SANREMO, ITALY. Address: Sanremo. Location: Liguria, Italy. List Price: POA. Agent: Oscar Brunelli. WONDERFUL...
REAL ESTATE
Check out these houses for sale in Detroit

(DETROIT, MI) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
DETROIT, MI
Just listed! Elegance on Glenwild Golf Course in Park City, Utah

Elegance on Glenwild Golf Course in Park City, Utah. 7980 Glenwild Drive, Park City, Utah. 6 Bedrooms | 6 Full Baths | 2 Partial Baths | Approx. 6,158 SF | .89 Acres. Exclusively located in the private, gated community of Glenwild, sits this stunningly beautiful and elegant mountain home, perfectly situated on a ¾ acre lot that backs up to acres of open land. Thoughtfully designed with an open floorplan and Main Level living, the home is filled with natural light and the large, picture windows showcase the natural beauty and abundant wildlife of the area. Features of the home include six large bedrooms, all with private bathrooms, a dramatic Great Room with exposed wood beams, a professional chef’s kitchen with a six-burner gas Wolf range, double ovens, Sub Zero refrigerator and freezer, wine cooler, and oversized kitchen island with granite countertops and abundant storage. The recent addition of a state-of-the-art Home Theater with custom-designed leather recliners and extensive wine storage (90 bottles), makes this the perfect home to entertain in! Additional features include new interior and exterior lighting fixtures, copper gutters with rain chains, radiant heat, central air conditioning, central vacuum, new windows, and new landscaping design complete with boulders, trees, and decorative exterior lighting. Offered at $4,700,000.
PARK CITY, UT
Coveted Aspen Property Known As “The Mother Lode” Closes For $36.5 M

ASPEN, CO (SEPTEMBER 30, 2021) – Carrie Wells with Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate recently closed 314 E. Hyman Ave. in Aspen for $36.5M Dubbed “The Mother Lode” after the longtime restaurant of the same name that used to occupy the space, the property features unparalleled luxuries in the heart of downtown Aspen. Boasting 8,771 sq-ft. across three distinct living spaces- the penthouse, the suites, and the club level – The Mother Lode embraces the distinct natural beauty of its surroundings and offers a lifestyle that is truly unique to Aspen. Wells represented the seller and buyer in the transaction.
ASPEN, CO
2900 N Oakland Ave

Modern 2 Bedroom in the heart of the Upper Eastside! - The Eastsider is perfectly situated to provide an optimal living experience. The contemporary studio, 1, and 2 bedroom luxury apartments offer the best in urban living, comfort, thoughtful modern design, and a fantastic location. This energetic location offers convenience with endless social and entertainment options. Just steps from everything you need and a short walk or bike ride to UWM, North Avenue and the beautiful lakefront.
MILWAUKEE, WI

