Fresno State’s Jalen Cropper added to Biletnikoff watch list

By Julia Lopez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ScCp8_0cCM3T7a00

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Fresno State junior wide receiver Jalen Cropper has been added to the Biletnikoff Award watch list for the first time in his career. It’s an award given to the most outstanding receiver in college football.

The Parlier native leads the FBS in receiving touchdowns with eight through five games so far this season.

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener has thrown 15 touchdown passes and more than half of those have been to Cropper.

“Last year, we didn’t have a ton of time to connect just because of COVID and I think it’s really taken off,” explained Haener.

“I try to help Jalen whenever I can, and he helps me when things are not going right at certain times. I look to that guy and tell him that a lot of people are looking for him for energy,” added Haener.

Fresno State’s offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb says that the Bulldogs can utilize him in different types of scenarios.

“I think there’s still a lot of growth, and the best part is that Jalen wants that growth and he wants that work to get better and he’s excited about that,” Grubb said.

Semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award will be announced on November 22nd.

