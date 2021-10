In late August 2018, something insane happened at Old Trafford. Spurs spanked Manchester United three-nil, but that wasn’t the thing. Shortly before the game kicked off, as the teams took to the field, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino walked out onto the pitch in a navy-on-navy tailoring look that would come to echo in the halls of football-manager-style for years, nay, decades to come. It was transcendent; a genuine style moment. And considering an actual football trophy of any kind was out of the question during his tenure, it may have been Poch’s greatest achievement at Spurs. (In fact, considering Spurs haven’t won a thing since 2008, it might be the club’s greatest achievement in the past 13 years.)

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO