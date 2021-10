The Australian dollar fell a bit on Wednesday to reach down towards the 0.70 level before turning around. At this point, the 0.73 level above has offered resistance yet again, as we have seen multiple times over the last several weeks. Beyond that, we also have the 50-day EMA sloping lower and sitting just above there, so it makes sense that we would see resistance there as well.

MARKETS ・ 10 HOURS AGO