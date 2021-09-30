CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

NASA Says 'At Least 5 Fireballs' Reported Over U.S. Skies in Meteor Event

By John Jamison
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
The sky is not falling. We repeat: the sky is not falling. It doesn’t look like the fireballs reported over North Carolina last Friday were UFOs either, unfortunately. Nope. NASA chalked these reports up to your run-of-the-mill meteor entry. Not quite as exciting as some of the other potential causes. But nothing is underwhelming about a ball of flaming rocks zooming through the atmosphere. It’s just plain cool.

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America's most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

