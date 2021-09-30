NASA Says ‘At Least 5 Fireballs’ Reported Over U.S. Skies in Meteor Event
The sky is not falling. We repeat: the sky is not falling. It doesn’t look like the fireballs reported over North Carolina last Friday were UFOs either, unfortunately. Nope. NASA chalked these reports up to your run-of-the-mill meteor entry. Not quite as exciting as some of the other potential causes. But nothing is underwhelming about a ball of flaming rocks zooming through the atmosphere. It’s just plain cool.outsider.com
