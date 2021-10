The Notre Dame football team will look to get back to their winning ways on Saturday, and here are three key Irish to watch in the matchup vs. VT. Coming off their first loss of the 2021 college football season, the Notre Dame football team will battle it out on the road against Virginia Tech Saturday night. Inside a Lane Stadium that will certainly be rocking, the Irish will need to be solid on both sides of the ball, especially with how up and down they have been on both sides of the ball this season.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO