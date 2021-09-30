Houston Health Department to provide up to $150 in gift cards for COVID-19 vaccinations

HOUSTON – Houston Health Department is offering up to $150 to help increase the city’s vaccination rate. In a tweet posted on Tuesday, the Houston Health Department said its incentive program has about 6,000 $100 gift cards remaining for people waiting to get their first Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccine dose or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Also, people who come back to get their second dose will receive an additional $50 gift card, according to the tweet.