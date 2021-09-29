CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

How Florida fell so far behind California in battling the coronavirus

ourcommunitynow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida was hailed as a model for battling the coronavirus, with many favorably comparing it with California. Then the Delta variant hit and Florida fell behind California in many key metrics, especially deaths.

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Have Black Florida marijuana farmers fallen too far behind?

TALLAHASSEE — It’s been a long four years for Florida’s Black farmers. In 2017, the Legislature passed a law that created the modern Florida medical marijuana industry. It set steep barriers to entry. It limited the number of licenses the state could award to companies. By no later than Oct. 3 of that year, a new marijuana license was to be given to a business owner belonging to a “Pigford Class” — one of two groups of Black farmers who had won a judgment from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for that agency’s history of racial discrimination.
FLORIDA STATE
kgoradio.com

What we know so far about the California oil spill

A leak in an oil pipeline caused a major spill off the coast of southern California Saturday, sending oil spewing into the local environment, potentially harming wildlife and nearby human residents. The volume of the spill pales in comparison to some of the US’ largest such incidents, such as the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Coronavirus
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
ABC Big 2 News

MMH reporting 10 coronavirus deaths so far in October

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- In seven days, Midland Memorial Hospital has had ten patients die from coronavirus complications, according to information released by the hospital in a news conference Thursday.  “Death rates have been high in September and continuing into October. Thirty-six patients died in September making that the second greatest number of deaths we’ve seen […]
MIDLAND, TX
Best Life

This Is When the Delta Surge Will End in the U.S., Virus Expert Says

The Delta variant dashed many people's hopes about the pandemic ending quickly when its spread caused a major summer surge. The highly contagious strain erased much of the progress made after the winter peak and even brought back safety protocols such as mask mandates in some places. But according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the U.S. will likely finally see the end of the Delta surge before too long. Read on to see when he believes the outbreak will come under control.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRON4 News

Instacart reveals most popular Halloween candy in California

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Whether you’re buying candy for yourself or for trick-or-treaters this year, you may be surprised to find out what type of candy most people seem to be buying during Halloween. Instacart reviewed its purchase data from October 2020 and found the most popular candy in each state. There are a few […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
deseret.com

The U.S. needs to prepare for another pandemic, expert says

The United States needs to prepare for the next pandemic, using the coronavirus pandemic as a lesson for whatever comes next, according to Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. Gottlieb — who recently released a book titled “Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arkansas Online

California woman finds Arkansas park’s largest diamond so far this year

A California woman last week found a 4.38-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park, the largest diamond discovered there so far this year, park officials said. Noreen Wredberg of Granite Bay found the yellow diamond within an hour of beginning her Sept. 23 search, according to a news release issued Thursday from Arkansas State Parks.
ARKANSAS STATE
Sherrell Writes

Kelly Price "Died" During Battle With Covid-19

Kelly Price says herself in an exclusive with TMZ that she is NOT MISSING! Price was reported missing from her Georgia home after her estranged sister alleged that she hadn't seen her in "weeks". Her sister advised the police that her boyfriend was blocking communications and not allowing anyone to come to the home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Nov. 4

Politicians and public health experts across the U.S. have been working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for more than 19 months now—and once case numbers started to climb over the summer and vaccination rates started to wane, some local officials decided to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations in certain settings. In New York City and San Francisco, for example, everyone is required to show proof of vaccination before entering indoor restaurants, fitness centers, and entertainment venues. New Orleans has also adopted a similar approach, but the city does allow patrons to use a negative COVID test to bypass vaccination requirements. And now, another major city has voted to ban unvaccinated people from most indoor places with the strictest city-based vaccine mandate to date.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Brian Laundrie May Be Living In Underground Bunker Or Beneath His Parents' Flowerbeds, Claim Internet Sleuths After Suspicious Drone Video Emerges

The desperate hunt for Brian Laundrie has several internet users convinced the wanted fugitive may be hiding out under his parents' house – either in an underground bunker or beneath the flowerbeds in the backyard. Article continues below advertisement. On Wednesday, rumblings that the 23-year-old could possibly still be in...
HOME & GARDEN
OK! Magazine

Gabby Petito's Autopsy Most Likely Showed 'Visible Signs Of Trauma' From An 'Attack,' Says Forensic Scientist

Gabby Petito’s official autopsy results are still pending, but a forensic scientist weighed in on what details could be expected. Jennifer Shen, a retired San Diego Police Department Crime Laboratory Director, told The Sun what she believes the 22-year-old’s autopsy might reveal. “The death was referred to as a homicide very quickly after her body was found,” Shen explained. “This generally indicates the cause of death was pretty apparent to those that found her.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
hngn.com

Worth $1,100 Stimulus Check Coming Tomorrow To Some Americans; Here's What More To Expect

Three government stimulus payments helped millions of people handle basic costs and obligations during the pandemic. Families continue to suffer various problems as a result of the surge in delta variant cases and the loss of enhanced unemployment benefits. More than 2.9 million people have signed a petition demanding that all Americans get $2,000 recurring stimulus checks.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy