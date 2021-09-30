CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

China's manufacturing activity unexpectedly shrinks in September, services offer support

By Reuters
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) was at 49.6 in September versus 50.1 in August, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed. China's economy rapidly recovered from a pandemic-induced slump last year, but momentum has weakened in recent months, with its manufacturing sector hit by rising costs, production bottlenecks and electricity rationing.

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

After China’s latest aerial taunt, it’s time to arm Taiwan to the teeth

We warned China to stop its incursions into Taiwan’s air-defense identification zone — and the Chinese responded by flying even more aircraft into the zone. The 52 Chinese flights on Monday brought the total for October to 145, already the year’s highest monthly total. The flights have been steadily increasing...
POLITICS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

China Needs Coal, and Australia Has It. But Something's Standing in the Way

China needs to bolster its coal supply to avoid an economic slowdown this quarter, but Beijing's icy relations with Australia could make that difficult, according to Japanese investment bank Mizuho. The world's second-largest economy is facing a power shortage owing to a combination of factors such as extreme weather, surging...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbs#Reuters
Benzinga

Alibaba And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Strike Gains In Hong Kong While JD, Tencent Fall As China Debt, Power Crises Remain In Focus

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) are rising in Hong Kong on Wednesday, while JD.Com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD), Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) and Tencent Holdings Inc. (OTC: TCEHY) are trading lower. What’s Moving: Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s shares...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Japan signals more active role on China's tough stand on Taiwan

TOKYO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Japan's new government signalled on Tuesday a more assertive position on China's aggressive posture towards self-ruled Taiwan, suggesting it would consider options and prepare for "various scenarios", while reaffirming close U.S. ties. Taiwan and broader relations with China are likely to dominate security policies and...
POLITICS
The Independent

German factory orders register sharp decline in August

Factory orders in Germany plummeted 7.7% in August compared with the previous month, led by much lower demand from countries outside the eurozone, official figures showed Wednesday.The drop in orders, a leading indicator for Europe s biggest economy, followed month-on-month gains of 4.6% in June and 4.9% in July. The Economy Ministry said that orders from inside Germany were down 5.2%, while those from non-eurozone countries were off 15.2%. Orders from Germany's partners in the 19-nation eurozone were up 1.6%.The ministry said the drop may be due in part to big bulk orders in July and to the fact that summer vacations at some automakers fell in August this year. There was a 12% drop in orders in the car sector, while orders for machinery were off only 1%.“Today’s disappointment has also an upside: it brings some relief to German manufacturers who are increasingly suffering from high backlogs,” Carsten Brzeski, a Frankfurt-based economist at ING said in a research note. “Judging from still richly filled order books and low inventories, the future for industrial production should be extremely bright,” he added, “if it wasn’t for the ongoing supply chain frictions.”
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Country
China
AFP

US trade gap yawns wider as imports outpace exports in August

The US trade deficit rose in August with imports overwhelming exports as the US economy bounces back from last year's pandemic shock, government data said Tuesday. The Commerce Department reported the trade deficit climbed to $73.3 billion from the upwardly revised $70.3 billion the month prior, more than analysts had expected and 4.2 percent higher than in July. Both exports and imports increased, but fewer car and airplane sales held back the former, while consumer demand fueled the rise in the latter, according to the data. The overall deficit was a new record high and $31.7 billion larger than before the pandemic, said Mahir Rasheed of Oxford Economics, who predicted it would widen "slightly further" by the end of the year as vaccine inequality and supply snarls global growth.
U.S. POLITICS
kfgo.com

Taiwan says needs to be on alert for China’s military activities

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan needs to be on alert for China’s “over the top” military activities, Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Tuesday, after 56 Chinese aircraft flew into Taiwan’s air defence zone on Monday. The world has also seen that China is violating regional peace and pressuring Taiwan, Su told...
POLITICS
The Independent

Semiconductor shortage pushes new car sales to lowest September this century

Last month was the worst September in more than two decades for the UK’s new car sellers as a global shortage of semiconductors pushed down supplies.New figures show that just 215,312 cars were registered in September. It is more than a third less than the same month last year, which was already low because of the pandemic.It is the weakest September since 1998, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which compiles the data.“This is a desperately disappointing September and further evidence of the ongoing impact of the Covid pandemic on the sector,” said SMMT chief executive...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Dollar firm, yuan slips as China Evergrande anxiety resurfaces

SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar found support just below last week's peaks on Monday as renewed concerns about China's property sector and looming U.S. labour data put investors in a cautious mood. The greenback scaled a 14-month high on the euro and a 19-month top on the...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy