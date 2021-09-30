CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

The Complicated Politics of Hating Israel

By Jonathan S. Tobin
The Jewish Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday, Sept. 23 was a banner day for pro-Israel Democrats. But in the aftermath of the party leadership’s swift move to undo what had seemed like a stunning triumph on the part of their leftist wing, the question to be asked is not why Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) wept on the floor of the U.S. House of the Representatives. Rather, it is whether the Democratic establishment will have many more such victories over the increasingly loud voices being raised against the Jewish state by their activist base.

www.jewishpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
The Jewish Press

When Critics of Israel Lose, it’s ‘the Jews’ Fault’

One of the elders of the domestic Arab lobby is James Zogby, who has been propagandizing against Israel and the pro-Israel lobby for decades. Zogby has successfully ingratiated himself with leaders of Democratic Party but remains frustrated by its failure to abandon Israel, and support the terrorists and human-rights abusers who have been leading the Palestinian national movement. And, like anti-Semites, he blames the Jews.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steny Hoyer
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Rashida Tlaib
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Thomas Massie
The Jewish Press

Jewish Dumb Dems Stand By Kamala’s Affirmation of Antisemitism

Last week, Kamala Harris spoke to students at George Mason University where a “part-Yemeni, part-Iranian” student challenged her with the false claims that Israel commits “genocide” and that money is being taken from providing health care to Americans to funding the Iron Dome defense system in Israel. These two intertwined...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Politics#Political Party#Democrats#Democratic#Jewish#House#Republicans#D Minn
AFP

Feuding Democrats hint at compromise on Biden's embattled agenda

Progressive Democrats signaled Sunday they are willing to compromise to get US President Joe Biden's sweeping domestic agenda through Congress, but a tough fight lay ahead to overcome deep party divisions. Former president Donald Trump, who still wields considerable power within the Republican party, blasted the spending plan in a statement Sunday. 
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Clip of ‘furious’ Pelosi at congressional ball game goes viral as Biden agenda hangs in the balance

The pressure of the partisan standoffs within the Democrats over key pieces of legislative agenda was visible at an annual baseball game on Wednesday as a clip of a Nancy Pelosi, who seemed to be working through the game, went viral.Seated in the front row at National Stadium, the House speaker was caught on cameras in a seemingly intense telephone conversation during the annual charity game played by members of Congress and traditionally attended by staff of both parties.Republicans beat the Democrats 13-12, in the annual baseball contest which typically raises over $1mn in charity. The bipartisan traditions that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Pelosi’s vote delay has revealed who holds the power over Biden’s agenda - this is what happens next

House Democrats delayed their vote on the Senate’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill as progressives continue to raise objections until a much larger social welfare bill is also complete. The House had no additional votes after meetings went late into the evening. Both pieces of legislation are essential parts of President Joe Biden’s agenda, with moderate and left-wing Democrats fighting over which pieces will pass first.How Washington Got HereAfter years of the Trump administration talking about “infrastructure week,” Mr Biden was adamant that Democrats would pass a massive infrastructure bill. In turn, his infrastructure proposal essentially split in two,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Pauls Valley Daily Democrat

Political blame

As we continue to watch events unfold in Afghanistan and see what many consider a failure to exit properly, it is important to remember that, historically speaking, failure is common. Many of the men that we consider our greatest presidents experienced failures. What sets apart some presidents over others is...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy