SPOKANE, Wash. — A medical team available through the federal government is arriving at a Spokane care facility to help with COVID-19-related care on Wednesday. The team of eight nurses and 10 certified nursing assistants (CNA) and eight nurses will be deployed to the Avalon Care Center in North Spokane. The medical staff are from ACI Federal, according to the Washington Department of Health (DOH). According to the DOH, these are not federal resources but available through a federal contract. Avalon Care Center will pay for the nurses.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 17 HOURS AGO