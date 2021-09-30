CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jacoby Brissett: Miami Dolphins QB does not see matchup against Indianapolis Colts as 'revenge game'

By Riley Gates
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the last four seasons of his career, Jacoby Brissett was a familiar face to Indianapolis Colts fans, specifically during the 2017 and 2019 seasons when he started 15 games each for the franchise. But as the Colts prepare to face the Miami Dolphins this weekend, Brissett is on the other sideline and is the quarterback Indianapolis has to prepare to stop. While it is a reunion with his former team, Brissett said that there is no “revenge game” factor coming into this matchup.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dolphins Wideout Sends Clear Message About Jacoby Brissett

The Miami Dolphins will be without second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this week, but that doesn’t mean fans should expect the offense’s production to just fall off a cliff. During this Thursday’s press conference, Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson had a message for anyone doubting backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett. He wants...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Miami Dolphins release first injury report of Week 3

The Miami Dolphins have taken some hard news during the week in each of the last two weeks in the buildup to their Week 2 and Week 3 contests — Miami got word late last week that wide receiver Will Fuller would not be available ahead of the Buffalo game. And while we’re certain Fuller wouldn’t have made up a 35 point deficit, the Dolphins offense certainly came out flat and unprepared against the Bills.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hyde: As Sunday’s loss to Colts again shows, Dolphins’ grand rebuilding plan going nowhere | Commentary

Ignore all the subtle analysis and blame-throwing pronouncements around the Miami Dolphins after their latest dud. What’s going on is simple to quantify: This rebuild is rejecting. No stars. Few touchdowns. Plenty of headaches. Three years in, the Dolphins’ grand plan to, “do things right” — the go-to phrase at its start for collecting draft picks like designer shoes — looks like some cheap ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#Miami Dolphins Qb#The Florida Sun Sentinel#The New England Patriots
FanSided

Colts potentially facing Jacoby Brissett in Week 4 is laughable

Would you look at that. While we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves and zoom past the Indianapolis Colts‘ Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, the team’s Week 4 game could feature an old friend in the spotlight. The Colts will travel to Miami to face the Dolphins...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Palm Beach Interactive

Jacoby Brissett: From Dwyer High to Dolphins starting QB at Las Vegas

MIAMI GARDENS — Jacoby Brissett was thinking back to when he was 10 years old, pondering what he would have thought if told he'd be starting at quarterback for the Dolphins this Sunday. "Not a chance in hell that I would probably make it this far," Brissett said. He smiled...
NFL
chatsports.com

Jacoby Brissett has three weeks to create a Dolphins QB controversy

The old adage in the NFL goes, you don’t lose your job due to injury, but the Miami Dolphins may have a QB controversy if Jacoby Brissett plays well. Consider it a three week audition of sorts for Brissett. Tua Tagovailoa is on IR keeping him off the field for a minimum of three weeks. His bruised ribs turned out to be broken. Fractured on a hit by a Bills defender when Jesse Davis whiffed on his block.
NFL
WSVN-TV

Miami Seaquarium’s Zo predicts Dolphins as winner against Colts

MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s week four of the NFL season which means it’s picking time for Zo once again ahead of this Sunday’s game between the Miami Dolphins and the Indianapolis Colts. 7Sports headed back to Miami Seaquarium to see who Zo would pick as the winner. Zo has made...
NFL
ESPN

Jacoby Brissett, Miami Dolphins vow to be aggressive when the time is right

LAS VEGAS -- For more than three quarters of Sunday's 31-28 overtime loss against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Miami Dolphins offense looked, well, uninspiring. Turns out, there was a reason behind that. Making his first start at quarterback in place of Tua Tagovailoa, who is on injured reserve and...
NFL
Las Vegas Herald

Jacoby Brissett draws Colts in second start for Dolphins

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett is set to meet his former team on Sunday when the Miami Dolphins welcome the Indianapolis Colts. The Dolphins (1-2) are 2 1/2-point favorites against the winless Colts (0-3). Each team has quarterback issues. Colts QB Carson Wentz is playing hurt, having injured both his ankles in...
NFL
FOX Sports

Brissett won't have revenge in mind when Dolphins host Colts

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Jacoby Brissett used to play for the New England Patriots, so it seemed logical to inquire whether he was picking. He wanted no part of that talk. “Don’t ask me,” Brissett insisted. His official stance: The storylines when quarterbacks face their former teams tend to...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy