Jacoby Brissett: Miami Dolphins QB does not see matchup against Indianapolis Colts as 'revenge game'

For the last four seasons of his career, Jacoby Brissett was a familiar face to Indianapolis Colts fans, specifically during the 2017 and 2019 seasons when he started 15 games each for the franchise. But as the Colts prepare to face the Miami Dolphins this weekend, Brissett is on the other sideline and is the quarterback Indianapolis has to prepare to stop. While it is a reunion with his former team, Brissett said that there is no “revenge game” factor coming into this matchup.