CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Defends The Prequels Amid Criticism

By Erik Swann
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. If there’s any aspect of Star Wars that’s generated a fair amount of discussion, it’s George Lucas’ prequel trilogy, consisting of The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. There originally seemed to be a general consensus amongst fans that the movies were compared to the original trilogy, though a number of people have now warmed up to them. The franchise’s stars have also shared their thoughts on criticisms aimed at the film and, just recently, Mark Hamill stepped up to defend them.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

Finding the Star Wars connections in Star Wars: Visions

For the new Disney Plus anthology series Star Wars: Visions, Lucasfilm invited seven Japanese anime studios to bring their talents to its far-off galaxy, resulting in nine distinct and exciting original shorts. Rather than repurposing characters and situations from the massive back catalog of Star Wars lore, Visions features only a few familiar faces and locations and consists of fresh, self-contained stories that are not bound to the strict rules of continuity.
COMICS
wonderwall.com

Mark Hamill and more stars who've played 'Star Wars' Jedi: Where are they now?

The Jedi are the main protagonists of the blockbuster "Star Wars" franchise, powerful Force-wielding beings who are guardians of peace and justice in galaxies far, far away. As creator George Lucas once said, the Jedi "use their power to keep the governments of all the planets in line, so that they don't do terrible things." Luke Skywalker is the most popular Jedi and the lead character in the original trilogy of films in which fans get to see young Luke train to become a Jedi Master and assist in the Rebel Alliance's struggle against the Galactic Empire. Breakout star Mark Hamill, who won audiences over as Luke in the original 1977 movie, turns 70 on Sept. 25, 2021. To celebrate, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at what all the stars who've played Jedi are up to now.
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

Giancarlo Esposito Didn’t Know About Mark Hamill’s Cameo In ‘The Mandalorian’

The Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito didn’t know about Mark Hamill’s cameo at the end of the show’s second season. The second season of The Mandalorian ended with a jaw-dropper of a finale. Towards the end of the season, Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon kidnapped Guru, forcing Din Djarin and his allies to mount a desperate rescue. For a moment it seemed as if victory belonged to our heroes until the Dark Troopers begin to mount an attack on them. All seems lost until a single X-Wing fighter shows up and the person on board begins hacking through the droids with a lightsaber. After cutting through the Dark Troopers with relative ease, it is revealed that the person wielding the Jedi weapon is none other than Luke Skywalker, played by a digitally de-aged Mark Hamill.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Kazanjian
Person
Rian Johnson
Person
George Lucas
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Kathleen Kennedy
Person
Mark Hamill
starwarsnewsnet.com

‘Star Wars: Visions’ Garners Great Initial Response from Audiences and Critics Alike

Star Wars: Visions debuted on Disney Plus on Wednesday, and so far, the response has been great. Before its official drop, 19 critics sent in their reviews to the aggregating site Rotten Tomatoes, and 94% of them gave it a thumbs up. As of the posting of this article, 35 critics have submitted their reviews, and XX% of them are recommending the show. At the same time, 80% of the 50 casual viewers that gave their take on the site have liked the series so far!
TV & VIDEOS
Den of Geek

How the Star Wars Boba Fett Toys Commemorate the Franchise’s First Prequel

As surreal as it might seem to newer Star Wars fans, the omnipresent franchise once fell into a decade of relative dormancy until the late-1990s. It was a natural effect, since the Original Trilogy phenomenon played itself out upon 1983’s Return of the Jedi. It was subsequently kept afloat on television, first with two Ewoks live-action TV movies, followed by 1985-1986 Saturday morning cartoons Star Wars: Ewoks and Star Wars: Droids. Interestingly, the latter series took place 15 years before A New Hope, making it the franchise’s forgotten first prequel (revoked canonical status aside), and even featured Boba Fett. Now, this mostly-forgotten era is getting an eye-opening contemporary nod via new, retro-styled Droids toys.
MOVIES
FanSided

5 little-known facts about Star Wars actor Mark Hamill

Probably no actor is more associated with the Star Wars franchise than Mark Hamill. His performance as Luke Skywalker in 1977’s A New Hope helped to propel the film into the biggest blockbuster film in history and one that changed the film industry for the better. Over the years, he’s...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Movies#Star Wars Trilogy#Disney Cinemablend#A Producer S Life#Indiewire
wegotthiscovered.com

Mark Hamill Reveals His Thoughts On Star Wars: Visions

Disney Plus launched its latest Star Wars series last week, and this one is a unique entry in the saga. Star Wars Visions is the franchise’s first anime, an anthology show offering up nine distinct tales from across the SW timeline from a range of acclaimed anime studios and featuring an A-list voice cast. All episodes landed on the Mouse House streaming service this past Wednesday, and critics and fans alike are raving about it.
MOVIES
BBC

The Many Saints of Newark: Sopranos prequel impresses many critics

A feature film prequel to HBO drama The Sopranos has impressed many critics - although some have questioned how much it adds to the acclaimed TV original. The Many Saints of Newark explores the early life of mobster Tony Soprano, played in the show by James Gandolfini. Gandolfini's real-life son...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

James Gunn, Kevin Smith And More Pay Tribute To Star Wars Legend Mark Hamill On His Birthday

There are many beloved stars within Hollywood, and Mark Hamill is absolutely one of them. For decades now, the veteran actor has delighted audiences with his iconic roles, from the heroic Luke Skywalker to the diabolic Joker. This year, Hamill hit a major milestone, as he’s officially reached the age of 70. With this, fans and stars like James Gunn and Kevin Smith took to the web to pay tribute and wish him well.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans And Famous Friends Celebrate Mark Hamill’s 70th Birthday

Mark Hamill has been an icon of popular culture for almost 45 years, which comes with the territory when you play the lead role in one of the most important, influential, popular and beloved blockbusters the industry has ever seen. That being said, you could argue that the social media age has seen the actor’s popularity reach brand new heights.
CELEBRITIES
klkntv.com

“A Musical About Star Wars” at Lied marks homecoming for creator

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – “A Musical About Star Wars” was first conceived in New York, where Michael D’Angora lives. But he wasn’t always a part of the big NYC theater scene. He was originally from Lincoln, a part of that admittedly smaller theater culture. Friday night’s performance combines the two.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

The Star Wars prequels are getting some love with these Funko Pop! pins

This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability accurate as of the time of publication. Funko has been getting creative with its releases, and your favorite Funko Pops! aren’t just figures anymore. They’re putting...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Star Wars' Mark Hamill Reveals He Doesn't Like Pineapples on Pizza and the Internet Snaps

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. It's been a long-standing debate amongst foodies and pizza fans whether or not putting pineapples on pizza should be accepted. Traditionally speaking, the sweet and tangy fruit isn't exactly something Italians would put on their pies but over the decades, western culture has made it a staple and while some people are still on the fence about it to this day, it sure gained a massive cult following.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Alita: Battle Angel Fans (Passionate About The Movie And Sequel) Are Still Sending Support, Confirms Composer

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Almost three years have passed since Robert Rodriguez and James Cameron combined forces to deliver Alita: Battle Angel to the world. With filmmaker and fan alike still keeping sequel hopes alive for the 2019 fan favorite, support for that next potential chapter is never in short supply. Even the film’s composer, Tom Holkenborg, better known to some as Junkie XL, has been feeling the love from fans, as he’s still getting messages of encouragement from the fanbase known as the Alita Army.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Jason Statham Movie Is Dominating Netflix

In terms of Netflix subscribers flocking to a star’s back catalog any time a new movie is made available, Jason Statham is quickly earning a reputation as the streaming service’s chrome-domed, ass-kicking version of Adam Sandler, such is the popularity of his mid-budget actioners on the world’s most popular streaming service.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
37K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy