Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Defends The Prequels Amid Criticism

The Jedi are the main protagonists of the blockbuster "Star Wars" franchise, powerful Force-wielding beings who are guardians of peace and justice in galaxies far, far away. As creator George Lucas once said, the Jedi "use their power to keep the governments of all the planets in line, so that they don't do terrible things." Luke Skywalker is the most popular Jedi and the lead character in the original trilogy of films in which fans get to see young Luke train to become a Jedi Master and assist in the Rebel Alliance's struggle against the Galactic Empire. Breakout star Mark Hamill, who won audiences over as Luke in the original 1977 movie, turns 70 on Sept. 25, 2021. To celebrate, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at what all the stars who've played Jedi are up to now.

