Best Galaxy Z Fold 3 note-taking apps: Turn your phone into a digital notebook

Pretty much everyone knew this was the next move, but bringing S Pen support to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 was one of the best things that Samsung could have done. After seeing it arrive on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and confirming that the Galaxy Note wouldn’t be released in 2021, the Z Fold 3 just had to feature the S Pen. With this functionality now available, you might find yourself wondering what the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 note-taking apps are. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorites to help point you in the right direction.