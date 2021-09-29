An obscure Chinese mining law is hobbling global energy security
China’s current energy crisis can be traced back in part to a legal amendment targeting miners that garnered little notice when it went into effect in March. Article 134 in China’s criminal law elevated penalties for a series of violations from fines to possible jail time in response to an increase in mining-related accidents. However, that law led to a newfound hesitancy among miners to boost production and intensified a supply deficit that could not come at a worse time for President Xi Jinping as the country faces a severe power crunch amid a surge in energy demand. The crisis also threatens to slow economic growth and snarl global supply chains.www.mining.com
