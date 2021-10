About three years ago, Blue Origin officials knew they were behind, failing to deliver on their founder's grandiose vision. With Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos had long talked about building a world-class space transportation company and had even gone so far as to trademark "Build a Road to Space." But despite being nearly two decades old, Blue Origin had not built a road to space, nor even launched an orbital rocket.

