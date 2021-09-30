CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOLA-PS ‘strongly disagrees’ with state’s decision to make quarantines optional for students exposed to COVID-19

By Aaron S. Lee
wgno.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — NOLA-Public Schools wasted little time responding to the Louisiana Department of Education’s decision to disregard quarantines for students exposed to COVID-19. NOLA-PS and Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis, Jr. announced that they “strongly disagree with the LDOE’s decision because it will immediately increase the risk of COVID-19 transmittal within school buildings.”

